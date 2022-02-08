Directional Services, Inc. (DSI) names accomplished business executive, Jeff Bagshaw as Chief Executive Officer

HOPE MILLS, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directional Services, Inc. (DSI), a leading national electrical utility and utility-scale solar contractor, announces the appointment of Jeffery L. Bagshaw as Chief Executive Officer. Founded in 2005, DSI was recently ranked as the #1 solar electrical and #3 top solar contractor by Solar Power World. DSI provides contract electrical utility, directional drilling and utility-scale solar services to the nation's largest utility and renewable energy development companies.

Jeff Bagshaw, CEO of DSI (PRNewswire)

Bagshaw, a seasoned business executive, brings a wealth of operational, marketing and business development experience to DSI as the company ushers in a new era for how power is delivered. Mr. Bagshaw's diverse industry experience is underscored by a proven track record that spans over three decades, consistently producing breakthrough market growth, revenue and profitability.

According to Brantly Turner, one of the founding owners of DSI, "On behalf of our ownership group, we could not be more pleased to have Jeff join DSI. After an extensive candidate review, his proven executive leadership skills and international business experience spoke volumes as we expand our business across North America."

Most recently, Mr Bagshaw served as Vice President of Global Business Development at IQVIA Biotech. Prior to IQVIA, he served as President and CEO of E2 Technology, where he successfully negotiated strategic relationships with national utility companies, large-scale energy cooperatives and fortune 500 corporations.

"As our world is looking to companies who can provide transformational energy solutions, the opportunity to make a difference is clear at DSI" Bagshaw expressed. "I am looking forward to implementing strategic initiatives that allow us to rapidly grow our utility-scale solar electrical and solar contracting services to complement DSI's amazing history of success."

Jeff received his BS in Marketing from University of Tennessee in 1986. He has achieved success in executive roles across the pharmaceutical, energy management and clinical research industries, working for some of the largest and most respected organizations in the world.

DSI provides specialized electrical utility and utility-scale solar construction services to some of the nation's leading energy developers, private industry, and public utilities. The company provides construction, operations and maintenance services to bring electric power and renewable energy sources to hundreds of millions in North America. In business since 2005, the company is headquartered in Hope Mills, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States.

