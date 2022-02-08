'FESTIVAL OF THE DIASPORA' TO CONVENE BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT LEADERS FROM ACROSS THE AMERICAS IN A CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS BELONGING AND THRIVING

'FESTIVAL OF THE DIASPORA' TO CONVENE BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT LEADERS FROM ACROSS THE AMERICAS IN A CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS BELONGING AND THRIVING Inaugural conference to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 23-26

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Festival of the Diaspora, in partnership with The Aspen Institute Project on Belonging, Tulsa Innovation Labs, EV Passport, Genius100 Foundation, LINK Strategic Partners and other corporate partners will host more than 100 industry executives and changemakers from across the Americas at its inaugural convening in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 23 – 26, 2022.

Speakers and attendees will be comprised of a diverse, cross-sector group including government, nonprofit, philanthropic, and corporate leaders; social entrepreneurs; academics; and dignitaries. They will connect and collaborate on identifying solutions for the most pressing issues impacting our global society, such as skill building in a post COVID world, creating economic market conditions that incorporate equity, and the power of green alternative energy in the Americas.

Confirmed speakers include Rodrick T. Miller, CEO, Invest Puerto Rico; Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius100 Foundation; Johanna Soderstrom, Chief People Officer, Tyson Foods; Wilson White, Executive Director, Google; Mickey Espada, Puerto Rico Advisor, International City/County Management Association; Stephen Keepler, President, PVBLIC Foundation; Darius Jones, CEO, National Black Economic Council; Mayra and Lorena Roa, Co-Founders, PANAL Ed-Tech; Amy Tu, Chief Legal Officer, Tyson Foods; Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery, Alabama; Michael Blake, President, Next Level Sports; Speaker Rafael "Tatito" Hernandez Montanez, Puerto Rican House of Representatives, and many more.

For more information, to view the full schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to festivalofthediaspora.org.

"In the highly partisan political environments that we find ourselves, we need more opportunities find our common humanity, share best practices, celebrate the past while embracing the change the future brings. There is so much potential in leaders across the Americas, we just need to connect them to each other and great things will happen," said Cordell Carter, Founder & Chairman of The Festival of the Diaspora. "I am excited to convene at the inaugural Festival of the Diaspora in Puerto Rico with some of the brightest minds to collaborate on a pathway forward. The time for action is now."

For the full schedule and more information on the sessions and speakers, including updates and changes, visit http://festivalofthediaspora.org.

Festival of the Diaspora is a non-partisan, 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to convening leaders across the Americas interested in collaborating with other leaders for collective impact. It believes that connecting visionary leaders to impact investors, learning from and serving each other and celebrating our shared history and culture makes our communities and the world a better place.

View original content:

SOURCE Festival of the Diaspora