Motivation Excellence Acquires VIKTOR Meetings & Incentives

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Jobes, owner and CEO of Motivation Excellence, headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, is excited to announce the acquisition of VIKTOR Incentives & Meetings, located in Traverse City, Michigan. This merging of two premier and long-standing incentive industry companies under the Motivation Excellence name will create incredible opportunities for current and future clients, as well as the employees of both firms.

"I've always been excited about our industry-leading Motivation Excellence team, and since taking ownership in 2018 I've looked forward to expanding and bringing our exceptional incentive solutions to more companies looking to Inspire Extraordinary Performance," Jobes says. In 2022, he celebrates 30 years with Motivation Excellence.

Mark Bondy, owner and President of VIKTOR, is equally excited about blending his company into the Motivation Excellence team. "I worked with David and Motivation Excellence before joining Viktor Weyand Travel Services in 1996. We kept in touch over the years, and he was the first person I thought of when I began the process of deciding what was next," Bondy reports.

Bondy became an owner of the rebranded VIKTOR in 2009. He's been an active member of the incentive industry for more than 35 years, including being named the SITE International Foundation Research Chair in 2013. He plans to stay active with Motivation Excellence for a period of time to help create the best transition for future success. He looks forward to his next adventures after that.

"Having Mark on board during this time is especially appreciated, as I know he'll offer his incredible experience in a collaborative way. The cohesive blending of our incredible cultures will need special attention. His involvement will help us make a successful transition. We have nowhere to go but up as a team," exclaims Jobes.

"It's almost like it was meant to be," adds Bondy. "Two great companies with reputations of integrity, outstanding service to our clients and caring about our employees and our communities. The sum is truly greater than the parts in this case for our clients and employees. This is very exciting and unique in the industry."

Combined, Motivation Excellence and VIKTOR have 85 years' experience delivering bar-raising incentive capabilities, including travel, meetings, events, and points-based reward and recognition programs. Bondy has back-to-back honors on the BizBash's Top 1,000 People list. Since becoming owner, Jobes led Motivation Excellence to three consecutive years being honored as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation.

Between the two companies, they have vast experience helping clients in verticals such as health care, building supply, automotive, insurance, veterinary, electrical and fire safety. Jobes will keep the Traverse City location and its employees but will rebrand VIKTOR as Motivation Excellence in 2022. Motivation Excellence also has office locations in Wisconsin, Missouri, New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida.

"Our entire team is very excited to welcome a whole new crew of team members! With that comes great new ideas, open conversations and a melding of best practices that have made each of our companies shine in the industry. Going forward, the enhanced Motivation Excellence will continue to be an industry leader our clients can count on to deliver exceptional experiences to meet their needs," Jobes says.

