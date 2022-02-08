Shapermint Celebrates Real Women in New "Step into Self Love" Campaign Body Positive Shapewear Brand Empowers All to Step Forward and Show Off Their Confidence with Unedited Photo Movement

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint , the leading body positive shapewear marketplace, today unveiled " Step Into Self-Love ," a new, unedited photo campaign celebrating real women, diversity and confidence. In a continued commitment to promote body positivity in 2022, Shapermint invites its customers to join the movement and step into self- love by pledging to take centerstage both in their photos and their lives this Valentine's Day and beyond.

It's widely known that social media can greatly impact how users feel about themselves and their bodies. To further examine this dynamic, Shapermint surveyed a diverse group of 3,000 women to unveil how social media and edited photos can impact body image. As a result, it was found that 61% of women want to see more unedited photos on social media, but only 6% committed to stop editing photos of themselves, showcasing the important but challenging dynamic of leading this change.

In an effort to make social media a more positive space, Shapermint's "Step into Self-Love" campaign features a diverse group of women stepping forward and embracing their shapes in raw, unedited images shot by renowned photographer, Ashley Batz. The photo campaign, which is featured on Shapermint's ecommerce channels and social media platforms, further carries out its ongoing dedication to body positivity, shaping change and empowering everyone to celebrate themselves in each aspect of their lives.

"As an advocate for inclusivity for both my crew and those in front of the lens, it was a natural fit to partner with Shapermint on this shoot and the ethos of self-love," said Ashley Batz, Photographer and Director. "When we are truly inclusive in the art we make, we foster opportunities for women to see themselves in the images that are circulated globally, inviting us to feel beautiful in our own skin."

To encourage individuals to join the movement, Shapermint is empowering real women on social media to step into self-love and celebrate confidence with its new "Perfect Shape" Instagram filter. Rather than altering or changing the appearance of images, this "non-filter" instead provides positive affirmations to serve as a reminder for women to embrace their raw and true selves.

"It's no secret that social media can tempt users to showcase altered versions of themselves, which can bring heightened self-criticism against our appearance," said Gabrielle Richards, Shapermint Senior Brand Manager and Body Positivity Expert. "Shapermint continues to build a community of body positive women and provide an outlet for expression and inclusivity. This campaign shows that women of all shapes and sizes can love their natural features and proudly embrace their bodies – no filter needed."

In tandem with the campaign launch, Shapermint is excited to also announce the relaunch of its wide selection of size-inclusive, everyday "SupportiveWear" comprised of shapewear, loungewear and intimates, that will be coming soon under the new name, Shapermint Essentials. The ecommerce marketplace provides the highest quality SupportiveWear Essentials for all occasions for their customers' already-perfect bodies, allowing all to enjoy the brand they know and love as they step out in confidence. Inclusive sizes range from XS – 4XL and all Shapermint product are available for purchase on www.shapermint.com .

Shapermint's "Step into Self-Love" campaign is available for viewing on its ecommerce channel and social media platforms. For more information about Shapermint and to join the "Step into Self-Love" movement, please visit www.shapermint.com and follow @Shapermint on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as their own brands Empetua and Truekind . Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to over 5 million customers in less than three years due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint´s mission is to shape the lives of our customers by providing everyday essentials that support all body types, shapes and sizes. They want to inspire confidence and embrace body positivity through our brand communication and through the partners they work with.

