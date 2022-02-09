ATLAS Fellows, Nonprofit Seeking to Transform the Finance Sector, Opens Applications for 2022 Summer Cohort Targeting 25 High School Seniors Across Chicago, New York City, and Teton County, Wyoming from Under-Resourced Communities

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLAS Fellows Inc. ("ATLAS Fellows" or "ATLAS"), a nonprofit seeking to transform the finance sector by opening doors for brilliant and under-resourced young people by providing access to life-changing careers, today announced applications are open for the second year of its career development program. The organization is prepared to build upon the success of its inaugural 2021 student cohort, which hosted 17 students, with spots for 25 fellows within the 2022 cohort. Applications are open to high school seniors with high academic ability, excellent leadership skills, and intellectual curiosity that have a serious interest in a career in the financial industry.

Founded in 2021 with support from Balyasny Asset Management, a multi-strategy global investment firm, ATLAS seeks to build a new generation of leaders across the financial sector by enabling talented, young individuals to unleash their full potential. ATLAS is spearheaded by Executive Director Phoebe Anderson, a seasoned leader and former middle school teacher with over two decades of experience working at local and national nonprofit organizations, including National Association of Charter School Authorizers (NACSA), Communities in Schools (CIS) of Chicago, and Chicago Public Schools.

"ATLAS is working to open doors for brilliant minds by providing access to the professional resources and mentorship required as these students transition into a critical period of career discovery and development," said Ms. Anderson. "We are pleased to kick off our second year of ATLAS by further expanding our program to a new class of Fellows poised for success and broadening the demographic of professionals in finance in the years ahead."

Through its programming, ATLAS seeks to address the four main barriers to a successful college, post-college, and career readiness journey by specifically concentrating on financial support, real-world experiences, professional guidance, and community. The program accepts students located throughout Chicago, New York City and Teton County, Wyoming.

"The finance industry is currently missing out on some of our country's brightest young minds who have strong ambition, talent, and work ethic, but simply little to no access to opportunities in the industry," commented Dmitry Balyasny, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and the Chief Investment Officer of Balyasny Asset Management. "At BAM, we believe that bringing together intellectually-curious and driven individuals from all backgrounds is core to innovation and success. It is for these reasons that we are pleased to support ATLAS and look forward to partnering with the incoming 2022 Fellows to help them reach their full potential and be an asset to the firm."

Throughout college and beyond, ATLAS supports fellows on their career development journey with access to:

Scholarships: ATLAS offers up to $20,000 a year in financial assistance for college. The last-dollar scholarship covers remaining tuition costs after all grants and other aid have been applied. The scholarship is renewable each year, up to four years

Internships: ATLAS Fellows receive four years of paid, full-time summer internships at prestigious financial institutions starting in the summer after high school graduation, and through the summer between a Fellow's junior and senior year of college. Fellows are guaranteed a first-year internship at Balyasny Asset Management.

Mentorships: Each summer, ATLAS Fellows are paired with a mentor at their internship placement, providing one-on-one relationship guidance, supervision, and personal and professional support. Fellows can continue to call on mentors in the future for career advice and networking support. ATLAS also coordinates training and workshops that include Personality & Work Style Assessment, Imposter Syndrome, Mentor Best Practices, and Office Hours Support.

Membership: The program does not end when fellows graduate. Fellows receive lifetime membership to the ATLAS community. Together, Fellows learn from and support one another, building relationships that last beyond college and into their professional careers.

Applications remain open until March 11, 2022, deadline. For more information, please visit: https://atlasfellows.org/.

About ATLAS Fellows

ATLAS was incubated at Balyasny Asset Management (BAM), a Chicago-based global investment manager with more than 1,000 employees. Central to BAM's culture is a collaborative environment to empower a diverse range of professionals to reach their highest potential. With this value in mind, BAM started ATLAS to enable driven students from a variety of backgrounds to seize the opportunity to access careers at industry leading business and finance firms. BAM has always been forward thinking, and ATLAS is no exception: it is the only organization to offer multi-year college scholarships, community support, and paid summer internships at top financial firms.

In Summer 2021, BAM hosted the inaugural cohort of ATLAS Fellows for their first paid summer internship.

About Balyasny Asset Management

Balyasny Asset Management ("BAM") was founded by Dmitry Balyasny, Scott Schroeder and Taylor O'Malley in 2001. What began as a single, small office in Chicago trading mostly long/short equity has grown into an institutional, multi-strategy global platform with 1,000 team members, 120 investment teams and 14 partners managing more than $12 billion in AUM.

Balyasny's investment platform spans across multiple strategies: Equities Long/Short, Macro, Equities Arbitrage, Credit, Commodities and Growth Equity. We leverage the collective knowledge and experience of our team members across industries, asset classes, regions, and markets to uncover profitable investment opportunities that deliver value to our clients.

View original content:

SOURCE ATLAS Fellows