Mobilum Technologies to provide World's First Fiat-to-DEX Tokens On-Ramp and Off-Ramp with KLIMA, a DAO Protocol Driving Climate Action Through Carbon-Backed Digital Currency

VANCOUVER, BC,, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce its first on-ramp implementation agreement to the DEX (decentralized exchange) space with KlimaDAO, a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) Protocol driving climate action through a carbon-backed, climate friendly digital currency.

The global influencers and proponents of cryptocurrencies have been big-time advocates of sustainable and eco-friendly projects. Therefore, to align with the macroscopic objective of environmental impact, Mobilum has strategically partnered with KlimaDAO and cemented its position as a 'Klimate', and a leader in the on-ramp and off-ramp space.

Through the agreement, Mobilum will provide KLIMA with a Payment Gateway Widget and the technology necessary to acquire fiat payments via payment card and convert funds to KLIMA token from mutually agreed upon Decentralized Liquidity Pools. Mobilum will also enable the ability to purchase and sell KLIMA tokens within Mobilum's payment platform.

Wojciech Kaszycki, Mobilum CEO commented, "We are thrilled to partner with KlimaDAO, and provide the Mobilum suite of services applications to help climate change via the KlimaDAO platform. KlimaDAO is a vacuum for carbon. Its treasury only accepts certified, third-party verified emissions reductions from reputable carbon markets (called 'carbon offsets' or 'carbon credits'), and we look forward to a long-term partnership."

KlimaDAO represents an incredible opportunity to unlock the on-chain carbon economy and help DeFi to begin having a positive impact on our planet. By scaling up the adoption of KLIMA we will maximize participation in the carbon markets, enable protocols and businesses to go a step further than just "Net Zero" with their carbon strategies, and begin to embed carbon into the emerging Web3 economy.

"Our collaboration with Mobilum represents a significant step forward in KlimaDAO's journey towards adoption. Through this partnership we will now see users from across the world be able to purchase KLIMA tokens directly through the KlimaDAO website, with 82 fiat currencies enabled. Accessibility remains one of the largest barriers to adoption of DeFi protocols, and we are excited about the opportunities that Mobilum offers us to break this down", commented The Klima Core Team.

"We aim to empower as many DAOs and protocols with our innovations as possible. We welcome all Decentralized protocols and DAOs to contact us so we can discover new and innovative partnerships. Our technology is compatible with Sushiswap, Uniswap, Netswap among many other DEX protocols." says Mobilum's Chief Commercial Officer, Anik Ghosh.

This is one of the many initiatives Mobilum is undertaking to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi, as well as make DeFi tokens more accessible globally in a secure, compliant way. Mobilum hopes to extend such services to all upcoming DAO and decentralized protocols.

Mobilum's partnership team can be contacted ' mobilum.com/contact-us ' for partnership queries.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

About KLIMA

KlimaDAO's goal is to accelerate the price appreciation of carbon assets and improve the efficiency of the Voluntary Carbon Market. Ensuring the price of carbon is higher than the cost of abatement will enable the market to scale and increase the viability of developing new pro-climate projects across the globe. Through the KLIMA token, KlimaDAO maximizes its positive carbon impact, creates value for its community and establishes a virtuous cycle of sustainable growth. Driving up adoption will enable the KLIMA token (each backed by real, verified carbon assets) to function as a truly sustainable asset and medium-of-exchange, with planetary value.

