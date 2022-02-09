MSIG Asia Enriches Customer Experience with OpenText

Asia's leading insurance company builds omni-channel, self-service capabilities and grows business with OpenText

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that MSIG Singapore and MSIG Malaysia, implemented OpenText information management solutions to empower modern work, enhance omni-channel customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies.

MSIG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries globally.

"We actively strive to innovate our IT infrastructure and online capabilities to exceed customer and client expectations," said Joseph Yew, CIO at MSIG Asia. "OpenText solutions empower us to maximize our operational efficiencies across different lines of businesses and locations, while helping to improve customer satisfaction and enhance convenience for customers who are increasingly requesting self-service insurance transactions."

MSIG Asia's digital transformation strategy to modernize and support digital enablement include a number of OpenText solutions:

OpenText™ Extended ECM to integrate content services with lead applications, ensuring employees can easily access the information they need to help drive productivity.

OpenText™ Intelligent Capture to automatically capture and interpret paper documents, scanned images, emails, and faxes through advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR), ensuring compliance with regulatory policies and procedures.

OpenText™ Exstream to transform data and content into actionable insights and deliver highly personalized, engaging customer experiences across all channels.

OpenText™ AppWorks™ to build engaging, smart, and easy to deploy process automation applications.

"We are thrilled to provide MSIG Asia with the solutions they need as they continue to invest in modern digital capabilities to better understand and serve the unique needs of their customers and drive exceptional experiences," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText solutions supports them on their journey in building seamless digital experiences for their business and their customers while enabling them to work more effectively."

Yew added, "Leveraging OpenText solutions has empowered our business operations with a single system that supports future growth and delivers the flexibility we need to drive competitive advantage."

