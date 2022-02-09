SOFI STADIUM AND TAPPIT INTRODUCE MOBILE WALLET FEATURE IN SOFI STADIUM APP

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tappit , the global payment and data ecosystem for sports, events, stadiums, and venues, and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams/Owner Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, today announced a 10-year partnership. The partnership will introduce fans to a convenient and fast way for mobile payments, as well as incentive-based opportunities, which could include discounts and giveaways, with the addition of the SoFi Stadium Wallet feature to the stadium's app.

Tappit's white-label technology will increase SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park visitors' ability to make purchases using only their cell phones, adding additional contactless and cashless payment options. By scanning a simple QR code while in the SoFi Stadium Wallet, fans can easily pay for their food, drinks, and merchandise quickly and efficiently - without the need for cards. The data and insights around fan behavior and consumption that can only be delivered through Tappit's real-time data suite will give SoFi Stadium unprecedented opportunities to understand their venue, their visitors and how to ensure the experience is truly state-of-the-art. Most importantly, Tappit's solution makes it possible to connect all data points across Hollywood Park's 300 acres, giving the site a 360-view of the fan's consumer journey.

"We're delighted to be partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The vision and infrastructure in place are truly world-class. By adding Tappit's seamless payment solution and the powerful, actionable data and insights it generates, SoFi Stadium will be able to continue offering loyal fans meaningful experiences in and around the venue with faster transactions and shorter lines," said Jason Thomas, CEO, Tappit.

Major league sports teams, live event brands, venues and hospitality organizations in the U.S. and globally trust Tappit with ensuring fans and staff alike still have an enjoyable time while equipping them with data that will help them truly understand those they serve.

"SoFi Stadium is one of the most technological and fan-oriented venues in the world," said Skarpi Hedinsson, chief technology officer, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "When it came to choosing a partner to launch SoFi Stadium Wallet across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Tappit was the logical choice. We want guests that enter our site to have multiple payment options, so they can make transactions safely and efficiently. Through Tappit's technology and the invaluable insights it provides, we'll be able to do just that."

About Tappit

Tappit is the leading global payment and data ecosystem for events, attractions, stadiums and venues, providing a unique end-to-end solution including cashless payment, white-label payment apps, mobile pay, RFID and event analytics. Tappit's solutions enhance live event experiences, providing technology and data to the organisers, which in turn improves customer experience and increases profitability. Tappit brings event organisers and venues closer to their customers, giving them control over their payment solutions whilst providing actionable insights to make events even better. To find out more, visit tappit.com .

ABOUT SOFI STADIUM

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

