Top 100 Best Cities for Retired Singles in 2022: It's All About Florida

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile a list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles. Among the ranking factors are budget, including cost of living index and property price; climate; infrastructure; human safety, including risks of natural disasters, water and air quality, cancer risks, and life expectancy; and community of people of retirement age who are single.

Perhaps expectedly given the state's long reputation as a retirement destination, Florida takes top rank, beating out all other states and placing fifty-one cities on the list. The best Florida cities for retired singles:

Cypress Lake, Florida (#1)

Indian River Estates, Florida (#2)

Cocoa Beach, Florida (#3)

Juno Beach, Florida (#4)

Inverness, Florida (#5)

Florida's ubiquitous presence in the report reflects the state's status as a tax-friendly, warm-weather haven for retirees willing to risk living in an area prone to frequent hurricanes. The Sunshine State's most populous counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach – barely appear on the list, with only four nominees between them. This suggests that the flexibility retirees enjoy in their daily lives, free from the burden of full-time work, may draw them to less densely populated areas despite the amenities present in larger communities.

See the full list at: dwellics.com

