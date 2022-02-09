Trulieve to Open Riverview, FL Dispensary on Thursday, February 10

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Riverview, Florida. Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. This is Trulieve's 112th dispensary in Florida and its 161st nationwide.

Trulieve, Riverview Florida (PRNewswire)

There will be deals and specials throughout opening day, including a 25% discount for all registered patients at the new dispensary in Riverview. Grand opening festivities will include music, numerous partner giveaways and complimentary food from local vendors, Chill Cawfee and the veteran-owned Happy Ending Food Truck.

As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Riverview and build strong relationships in the community," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible."

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

