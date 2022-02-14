Shore Bancshares Reports 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per share

EASTON, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $2.723 million or $0.16 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $4.617 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.886 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income, excluding merger related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.914 million or $0.46 per diluted common share. Net income for the fiscal year of 2021 was $15.368 million or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2020 of $15.730 million or $1.27 per diluted common share. On October 31, 2021, the Company acquired Severn Bancorp, Inc. ("Severn"). Net income, excluding merger related expenses for 2021 was $21.237 million or $1.62 per diluted common share. For the fourth quarter and the fiscal year of 2021, the Company recorded $7.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, in merger-related expenses.

When comparing net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021, net income decreased $1.9 million, the direct result of $7.6 million in merger related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported increases in net interest income and noninterest income of $5.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, coupled with a reversal of provision for credit losses for a decrease of $2.0 million. These improvements were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $4.5 million, excluding merger-related expenses. When comparing net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020, net income decreased $1.1 million, due to merger related expenses of $7.6 million. The Company reported increases in net interest income and noninterest income of $6.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively, coupled with a reversal of provision for credit losses for a decrease of $2.8 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.3 million, excluding merger related expenses.

"We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter earnings and fiscal year 2021 results." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition of Severn Bank continues to be a high priority as the process continues from the legal merger date of November 1, 2021, through the core processing conversion date of February 19, 2022. The integration has been well received and we are thrilled to have their outstanding team join us as we expand our footprint and strive to create value for our shareholders. In 2021, we experienced significant growth in both loans and deposits. Excess liquidity continues to put pressure on our margin, but that liquidity is well positioned to profit from the expected interest rate hikes in 2022."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.460 billion at December 31, 2021, a $1.5 billion, or 79.0%, increase when compared to $1.933 billion at the end of 2020. The merger with Severn, added approximately $1.1 billion to total assets as of October 31, 2021. Excluding these acquired assets, total assets increased $384.7 million, or 19.9% when compared to the end of 2020. Of this growth the Company experienced increases in investment securities held to maturity of $214.6 million, interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $98.6 million, loans of $80.3 million and loans held for sale of $26.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities available for sale of $43.6 million.

Total deposits increased $1.326 billion, or 77.9%, when compared to December 31, 2020. The merger with Severn, added approximately $955.3 million to total deposits as of October 31, 2021. Excluding these deposits, total deposits increased $370.2 million, or 21.8%, when compared to the end of 2020. The significant movement within deposit accounts, excluding the deposits acquired from Severn, continues to be impacted by new account openings and municipal deposit inflows.

Total stockholders' equity increased $155.7 million, or 79.8%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to the acquisition of Severn. At December 31, 2021, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.13% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.25%.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $5.1 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $345 thousand and interest on deposits with other banks of $72 thousand, partially offset by increases in expense on interest-bearing deposits of $323 thousand and borrowings of $123 thousand. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $399.8 million, or 26.9%, combined with accretion income of approximately $628 thousand from the acquired Severn loans, which increased the average yield on loans for the quarter. The acquisition of loans from Severn had the most significant impact on the higher interest and fees on loans, but it was also complemented by significant organic loan growth of $39.7 million and forgiveness on PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was also primarily impacted by the acquisition of Severn with the addition of continued purchases of held to maturity securities during the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an excess liquidity position. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to higher rates paid on money market and savings deposits acquired from Severn, resulting in an increase of 10bps in the average rate paid on these deposits. The addition of a long-term advance from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and subordinated debt, acquired from Severn, resulted in $150 thousand of additional borrowing expense. The long-term advances from the FHLB, will mature in October of 2022 and management will keep the subordinated debt on the balance sheet due to its addition to capital. The increase in net interest income when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $6.0 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $754 thousand and interest on deposits with other banks of $125 thousand, coupled with a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits of $81 thousand. These improvements to net interest income were partially offset by the addition of long-term advances from the FHLB and subordinated debt acquired from Severn, which were the primary cause of additional borrowing expense of $108 thousand.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 2.99% for the third quarter of 2021 and decreased from 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to excess liquidity, which has been partially invested in lower yielding taxable investment securities. In addition, the acquired borrowings from Severn attributed to the decline in margin when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021, increased by 2bps, whereas the rates paid compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, declined 18bps. Absent excess liquidity of $400 million, we estimate our margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been 3.34%.

The provision for credit losses was $(1.7) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The comparable amounts were $290 thousand and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The reversal of provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to reduced pandemic related qualitative factors associated with anticipated losses that failed to materialize in 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.96% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2021 and 1.09% at December 31, 2020. The decreased percentage of the allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, as compared to September 30, 2021, was due to reduced pandemic qualitative factors previously mentioned. The decreased percentage of the allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, as compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to improved credit quality and pandemic related allocations prior to the end of 2020, which as mentioned, were significantly reduced during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported net recoveries of $142 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net recoveries of $147 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $61 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, nonperforming assets were $3.8 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in nonaccrual loans of $671 thousand, or 19.4%. Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") decreased $83 thousand, or 1.4%. Other real estate owned properties increased to $532 thousand for December 31, 2021, from $203 thousand at September 30, 2021, also attributable to the acquisition of Severn. When comparing December 31, 2021, to December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets decreased $2.4 million, or 38.9%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $2.7 million, or 48.9% and loans 90 days past due and still accruing of $296 thousand, or 36.8%. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.3 million, or 19.0%, and other real estate owned increased $532 thousand, over the same time period. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets was 0.27%, 0.44% and 0.68% at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at December 31, 2021 was 0.27%, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2021 and 0.48% at December 31, 2020.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.2 million, or 76.3%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $2.1 million, or 68.3%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the addition of revenue from the recently acquired mortgage division and Mid-Maryland Title, Co. ("Mid-MD") of Severn. The mortgage division added $948 thousand and Mid-MD attributed $247 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $429 thousand when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and $452 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, rental income on premises acquired from Severn, added an additional $237 thousand when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and $242 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.5 million, or 39.4%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $5.3 million, or 50.5%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and FDIC insurance premium expense, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Review of 2021 Financial Results

Net interest income for 2021 was $64.1 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 21.9% when compared to 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher interest income and fees on loans of $8.4 million and taxable investment securities of $2.0 million. Total interest expense decreased $1.0 million, due to the average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which declined by 30bps, partially offset by the addition of subordinated debt in the third quarter of 2020 and the acquisition of subordinated debt from Severn. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 2.94% for 2021, compared to 3.27% for 2020. The primary factor impacting the net interest margin was the average yield on earnings assets which declined 50bps. Although the average yield on loans only increased 1bp, the average yield on investment in taxable securities declined 64bps, while the average yield on interest-bearing deposits with other banks declined 12bps. The Company had excess liquidity before adding $955.3 million in deposits in connection with the acquisition of Severn on October 31, 2021. Management believes that the excess liquidity is a temporary issue but will benefit from anticipated interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve in the near-term while continuing to seek alternative investments with favorable yields.

The provision for credit losses for 2021 and 2020 was $(358) thousand and $3.9 million, respectively, while net recoveries were $414 thousand and net charge offs were $519 thousand, respectively. The reversal in provision for credit losses was the result of recoveries in 2021 compared to charge-offs in 2020 and the alleviation of qualitative factors established in 2020 related to the pandemic. The ratio of allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, decreased from 1.09% at December 31, 2020, to 0.96% at December 31, 2021. The primary drivers for the decrease in the percentage of allowance for credit losses to total loans were improved credit quality and the reduced impact of qualitative factors related to the pandemic. Management will continue to evaluate the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses as changes within the Company's portfolio are known.

Total noninterest income for 2021 increased $2.7 million, or 25.6%, when compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of the addition of the mortgage division and Mid-MD title from Severn. As previously stated, the mortgage division added $948 thousand and Mid-MD attributed $247 thousand in 2021. In addition, the increase in noninterest income in 2021 included increases in debit card interchange fees of $958 thousand, service charges on deposit accounts of $557 thousand and trust and investment fee income of $323 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in the gains on sale of investment securities of $345 thousand.

Total noninterest expense for 2021, excluding merger related expenses, increased $9.9 million, or 25.7%, when compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly the result of increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and FDIC insurance premium expense, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, as previously mentioned, during 2021, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $8.5 million due to the acquisition of Severn.

Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and COVID related deferrals

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 227 PPP loans totaling $27.6 million that were outstanding, inclusive of loans issued pre-merger and those acquired from Severn. The Company had no COVID related loan deferrals.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

The Company announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable March 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD

































Net interest income

$ 20,639

$ 13,765

49.9 % $ 64,130

$ 52,597

21.9 % Provision for credit losses



(1,723)



1,050

(264.1)



(358)



3,900

(109.2)

Noninterest income



5,129



3,047

68.3



13,498



10,749

25.6

Noninterest expense



23,497



10,556

122.6



56,806



38,399

47.9

Income before income taxes



3,994



5,206

(23.3)



21,180



21,047

0.6

Income tax expense



1,271



1,320

(3.7)



5,812



5,317

9.3

Net income

$ 2,723

$ 3,886

(29.9)

$ 15,368

$ 15,730

(2.3)









































































Return on average assets



0.36 %

0.82 % (46) bp

0.66 %

0.92 % (26) bp Return on average assets excluding merger expenses - Non-GAAP (2)



1.35



0.82

53



1.03



0.92

11

Return on average equity



3.59



7.82

(423)



6.86



7.95

(109)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



13.88



8.88

500



11.34



9.04

230

Net interest margin



2.87



3.08

(21)



2.94



3.27

(33)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



91.19



62.79

2,840



73.18



60.62

1,256

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



60.13



61.91

(178)



61.15



59.97

118





































PER SHARE DATA

































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.32

(50.0) % $ 1.17

$ 1.27

(7.9) %



































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

—

Book value per common share at period end



17.71



16.55

7.0

















Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.12



14.92

(5.4)

















Market value at period end



20.85



14.60

42.8

















Market range:

































High



23.19



15.12

53.4



23.19



17.56

32.1

Low



17.50



10.25

70.7



12.99



7.63

70.2





































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

































Loans

$ 1,887,126

$ 1,430,013

32.0 % $ 1,568,468

$ 1,368,887

14.6 % Investment securities



468,724



179,801

160.7



329,890



138,391

138.4

Earning assets



2,842,097



1,780,854

59.6



2,185,123



1,611,004

35.6

Assets



3,037,262



1,880,449

61.5



2,317,597



1,709,997

35.5

Deposits



2,547,151



1,646,980

54.7



2,015,624



1,487,921

35.5

Stockholders' equity



301,095



197,591

52.4



224,055



197,969

13.2





































CREDIT QUALITY DATA

































Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (142)

$ (61)

(132.8) % $ (414)

$ 519

(179.8) %



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,786

$ 5,455

(48.9)

















Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



508



804

(36.8)

















Other real estate owned



532



—

—

















Total nonperforming assets



3,826



6,259

(38.9)

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) excluding acquired



5,667



6,997

(19.0)

















Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

$ 9,493

$ 13,256

(28.4)

























































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

































Period-end equity to assets



10.13 %

10.09 % 4 bp















Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.25



9.18

(93)





















































Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans



(0.03)



(0.02)

(1)



(0.03) %

0.04 % (7) bp



































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

































Period-end loans (3)



0.66



0.95

(29)

















Period-end loans (4)



0.96



1.09

(13)

















Nonaccrual loans



500.50



254.59

246

















Nonperforming assets



364.45



221.89

143

















Accruing TDRs excluding acquired



246.06



198.49

48

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



146.89



104.77

42





















































As a percent of total loans:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.13



0.38

(25)

















Accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.27



0.48

(21)

















Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.40



0.86

(46)





















































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:

































Nonperforming assets



0.18



0.43

(25)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.45



0.91

(46)





















































As a percent of total assets:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.08



0.28

(20)

















Nonperforming assets



0.11



0.32

(21)

















Accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.16



0.36

(20)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.27



0.68

(41)



















____________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP). (3) As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, these ratios included all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of $27.6 million and $122.8 million, respectively. (4) As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)















December 31, 2021





December 31,

December 31,

compared to





2021

2020

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks

$ 16,919

$ 16,666

1.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



566,694



170,251

232.9

Cash and cash equivalents



583,613



186,917

212.2





















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)



116,982



139,568

(16.2)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)



404,594



65,706

515.8

Equity securities, at fair value



1,372



1,395

(1.6)

Restricted securities



4,159



3,626

14.7





















Loans held for sale, at fair value



36,427



-

—





















Loans



2,119,175



1,454,256

45.7

Less: allowance for credit losses



(13,944)



(13,888)

0.4

Loans, net



2,105,231



1,440,368

46.2





















Premises and equipment, net



51,624



24,924

107.1

Goodwill



63,421



17,518

262.0

Other intangible assets, net



7,535



1,719

338.3

Other real estate owned, net



532



—

—

Mortgage servicing rights



4,087



—

—

Right of use assets, net



11,370



4,795

137.1

Other assets



69,469



46,779

48.5

Total assets

$ 3,460,416

$ 1,933,315

79.0





















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,059,963

$ 509,091

108.2

Interest-bearing deposits



1,966,273



1,191,614

65.0

Total deposits



3,026,236



1,700,705

77.9





















Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



4,143



1,050

294.6

Advances from FHLB - short-term



—



—

—

Advances from FHLB - long-term



10,135



—

—

Subordinated debt



42,762



24,429

75.0

Total borrowings



57,040



25,479

























Lease liabilities



11,567



4,874

137.3

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



14,880



7,238

105.6

Total liabilities



3,109,723



1,738,296

78.9





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares



198



118

67.8

Additional paid in capital



200,473



52,167

284.3

Retained earnings



149,966



141,205

6.2

Accumulated other comprehensive income



56



1,529

(96.3)

Total stockholders' equity



350,693



195,019

79.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,460,416

$ 1,933,315

79.0





















Period-end common shares outstanding



19,808



11,783

68.1

Book value per common share

$ 17.71

$ 16.55

7.0



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)







































For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

INTEREST INCOME

































Interest and fees on loans

$ 20,564

$ 14,541

41.4 % $ 64,795

$ 56,420

14.8 % Interest on investment securities:

































Taxable



1,663



910

82.7



5,006



2,997

67.0

Interest on deposits with other banks



169



44

284.1



368



260

41.5

Total interest income



22,396



15,495

44.5



70,169



59,677

17.6





































INTEREST EXPENSE

































Interest on deposits



1,272



1,355

(6.1)



4,461



6,440

(30.7)

Interest on short-term borrowings



3



1

200.0



8



5

60.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



482



374

28.9



1,570



635

—

Total interest expense



1,757



1,730

1.6



6,039



7,080

(14.7)





































NET INTEREST INCOME



20,639



13,765

49.9



64,130



52,597

21.9

Provision for credit losses



(1,723)



1,050

(264.1)



(358)



3,900

(109.2)





































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



22,362



12,715

75.9



64,488



48,697

32.4





































NONINTEREST INCOME

































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,234



782

57.8



3,396



2,839

19.6

Trust and investment fee income



522



439

18.9



1,881



1,558

20.7

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



—



—

—



2



347

—

Interchange credits



1,043



837

24.6



3,964



3,006

—

Mortgage-banking revenue



948



—

—



948



—

—

Title Company revenue



247



—

—



247



—

—

Other noninterest income



1,135



989

14.8



3,060



2,999

2.0

Total noninterest income



5,129



3,047

68.3



13,498



10,749

25.6





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries and wages



7,727



4,366

77.0



21,222



14,935

42.1

Employee benefits



2,271



1,715

32.4



7,262



6,461

12.4

Occupancy expense



1,263



745

69.5



3,690



2,919

26.4

Furniture and equipment expense



385



366

5.2



1,553



1,224

26.9

Data processing



1,487



1,093

36.0



5,001



4,288

16.6

Directors' fees



170



118

44.1



620



504

23.0

Amortization of intangible assets



381



126

202.4



734



533

37.7

FDIC insurance premium expense



362



138

162.3



1,015



485

109.3

Other real estate owned expenses, net



(2)



38

(105.3)



4



56

(92.9)

Legal and professional fees



150



662

(77.3)



1,742



2,296

(24.1)

Merger related expenses



7,615



—

—



8,530



—

—

Other noninterest expenses



1,688



1,189

42.0



5,433



4,698

15.6

Total noninterest expense



23,497



10,556

122.6



56,806



38,399

47.9





































Income before income taxes



3,994



5,206

(23.3)



21,180



21,047

0.6

Income tax expense



1,271



1,320

(3.7)



5,812



5,317

9.3





































NET INCOME

$ 2,723

$ 3,886

(29.9)

$ 15,368

$ 15,730

(2.3)





































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



17,180



12,004

43.1



13,119



12,380

6.0

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



17,180



12,005

43.1



13,119



12,381

6.0





































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.32

(50.0)

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

(7.9)





































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12

—



0.48



0.48

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets









































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 1,887,126

4.33 % $ 1,430,013

4.05 % $ 1,568,468

4.14 % $ 1,368,887

4.13 % Investment securities









































Taxable



468,724

1.42



179,801

2.02



329,890

1.52



138,391

2.16

Interest-bearing deposits



486,247

0.14



171,040

0.10



286,765

0.13



103,726

0.25

Total earning assets



2,842,097

3.11 %

1,780,854

3.47 %

2,185,123

3.21 %

1,611,004

3.71 % Cash and due from banks



22,625







17,268







19,838







18,042





Other assets



188,399







95,684







127,704







92,575





Allowance for credit losses



(15,859)







(13,357)







(15,068)







(11,624)





Total assets

$ 3,037,262





$ 1,880,449





$ 2,317,597





$ 1,709,997





























































































Interest-bearing liabilities









































Demand deposits

$ 494,081

0.14 % $ 420,582

0.18 % $ 450,399

0.14 % $ 343,848

0.26 % Money market and savings deposits



925,301

0.28



459,237

0.20



675,979

0.21



434,781

0.27

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



174,268

0.49



128,642

1.45



144,209

0.84



129,150

1.70

Other time deposits



173,975

0.50



145,795

1.27



151,429

0.78



148,823

1.46

Interest-bearing deposits



1,767,625

0.29



1,154,256

0.47



1,422,016

0.31



1,056,602

0.61

Securities sold under retail repurchase









































agreements and federal funds purchased



3,972

0.30



1,101

0.36



3,017

0.27



1,484

0.34

Advances from FHLB - long-term



6,630

2.21



—

—



1,671

0.48



3,934

2.87

Subordinated debt



36,589

5.12



24,420

6.09



27,528

5.70



8,617

6.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,814,816

0.38 %

1,179,777

0.58 %

1,454,232

0.42 %

1,070,637

0.66 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



779,526







492,724







593,608







431,319





Accrued expenses and other liabilities



141,825







10,357







45,702







10,072





Stockholders' equity



301,095







197,591







224,055







197,969





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,037,262





$ 1,880,449





$ 2,317,597





$ 1,709,997

















































Net interest spread







2.73 %





2.89 %





2.79 %





3.05 % Net interest margin







2.87 %





3.08 %





2.94 %





3.27 %

____________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













































4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

Q4 2021

Q4 2021





2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

compared to

compared to





Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 20,652

$ 15,623

$ 14,141

$ 13,836

$ 13,799

32.2 % 49.7 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



13



34



38



36



34

(61.8)

(61.8)

Net interest income



20,639



15,589



14,103



13,800



13,765

32.4

49.9

Provision for credit losses



(1,723)



290



650



425



1,050

(694.1)

(264.1)

Noninterest income



5,129



2,909



2,903



2,557



3,047

76.3

68.3

Noninterest expense



23,497



11,934



10,876



10,499



10,556

96.9

122.6

Income before income taxes



3,994



6,274



5,480



5,433



5,206

(36.3)

(23.3)

Income tax expense



1,271



1,657



1,449



1,435



1,320

(23.3)

(3.7)

Net income

$ 2,723

$ 4,617

$ 4,031

$ 3,998

$ 3,886

(41.0)

(29.9)











































Return on average assets



0.36 %

0.84 %

0.78 %

0.82 %

0.82 % (48) bp (46) bp Return on average assets excluding merger expenses - Non-GAAP (2)



1.35



0.94



0.86



0.82



0.82

41

53

Return on average equity



3.59



9.12



8.19



8.28



7.82

(553)

(423)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP(1)



13.88



11.12



9.89



9.40



8.88

276

500

Net interest margin



2.87



2.99



2.91



3.00



3.08

(12)

(21)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



91.19



64.52



63.95



64.19



62.79

2,667

2,840

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)



60.13



60.92



60.90



63.28



61.91

(79)

(178)











































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.39

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.32

(59.0) % (50.0) %









































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—

Book value per common share at period end



17.71



17.15



16.91



16.69



16.55

3.3

7.0

Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)



14.12



15.55



15.29



15.06



14.92

(9.2)

(5.4)

Market value at period end



20.85



17.73



16.75



17.02



14.60

17.6

42.8

Market range:







































High



23.19



18.00



18.01



18.10



15.12

28.8

53.4

Low



17.50



16.35



16.10



12.99



10.25

7.0

70.7











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 1,887,126

$ 1,487,281

$ 1,444,684

$ 1,450,883

$ 1,430,013

26.9 % 32.0 % Investment securities



468,724



334,205



286,121



227,816



179,801

40.3

160.7

Earning assets



2,842,097



2,071,505



1,949,509



1,867,930



1,780,854

37.2

59.6

Assets



3,037,262



2,184,448



2,061,214



1,975,951



1,880,449

39.0

61.5

Deposits



2,547,151



1,943,225



1,822,148



1,742,666



1,646,980

31.1

54.7

Stockholders' equity



301,095



200,881



197,532



195,791



197,591

49.9

52.4











































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (142)

$ (147)

$ (125)

$ —

$ (61)

3.4 % (132.8) %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,786

$ 3,457

$ 3,947

$ 4,880

$ 5,455

(19.4)

(48.9)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



508



748



752



1,188



804

(32.1)

(36.8)

Other real estate owned



532



203



203



205



—

162.1

100.0

Total nonperforming assets

$ 3,826

$ 4,408

$ 4,902

$ 6,273

$ 6,259

(13.2)

(38.9)











































Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) excluding acquired

$ 5,667

$ 5,750

$ 6,338

$ 6,456

$ 6,997

(1.4)

(19.0)











































Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

$ 9,493

$ 10,158

$ 11,240

$ 12,729

$ 13,256

(6.5)

(28.4)











































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets



10.13 %

8.92 %

9.37 %

9.61 %

10.09 % 121 bp 4 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)



8.25



8.15



8.55



8.76



9.18

10

(93)











































Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans



(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.03)



—



(0.02)

1

(1)











































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans (3)



0.66



1.04



1.02



0.98



0.95

(38)

(29)

Period-end loans (4)



0.96



1.10



1.12



1.11



1.09

(14)

(13)

Nonaccrual loans



500.50



449.09



382.27



293.30



254.59

5,141

246

Nonperforming assets



364.45



352.20



307.79



228.17



221.89

1,225

143

Accruing TDRs excluding acquired



246.06



270.00



238.06



221.70



198.49

(2,394)

48

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



146.89



152.84



134.23



112.44



104.77

(595)

42











































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.13



0.23



0.27



0.33



0.38

(10)

(25)

Accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.27



0.38



0.43



0.44



0.48

(11)

(21)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.40



0.62



0.70



0.78



0.86

(22)

(46)











































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:







































Nonperforming assets



0.18



0.29



0.33



0.43



0.43

(11)

(25)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.45



0.68



0.76



0.87



0.91

(23)

(46)











































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.08



0.15



0.19



0.24



0.28

(7)

(20)

Nonperforming assets



0.11



0.19



0.23



0.31



0.32

(8)

(21)

Accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.16



0.25



0.30



0.32



0.36

(9)

(20)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired



0.27



0.44



0.53



0.63



0.68

(17)

(41)



___________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP). (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For all periods shown, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



































Q4 2021

Q4 2021



































compared to

compared to





Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 20,564

$ 15,484

$ 14,381

$ 14,366

$ 14,541

32.8 % 41.4 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable



1,663



1,318



1,095



931



910

26.2

82.7

Interest on deposits with other banks



169



97



55



47



44

74.2

284.1

Total interest income



22,396



16,899



15,531



15,344



15,495

32.5

44.5











































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits



1,272



949



1,056



1,184



1,355

34.0

(6.1)

Interest on short-term borrowings



3



2



2



1



1

50.0

200.0

Interest on long-term borrowings



482



359



370



359



374

34.3

28.9

Total interest expense



1,757



1,310



1,428



1,544



1,730

34.1

1.6











































NET INTEREST INCOME



20,639



15,589



14,103



13,800



13,765

32.4

49.9

Provision for credit losses



(1,723)



290



650



425



1,050

(694.1)

(264.1)











































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



22,362



15,299



13,453



13,375



12,715

46.2

75.9











































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts



1,234



805



683



674



782

53.3

57.8

Trust and investment fee income



522



477



475



407



439

9.4

18.9

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



—



2



—



—



—

(100.0)

—

Interchange credits



1,043



1,016



1,036



869



837

2.7

24.6

Mortgage-banking revenue



948



—



—



—



—

—

—

Title Company revenue



247



—



—



—



—

—

—

Other noninterest income



1,135



609



709



607



989

86.4

14.8

Total noninterest income



5,129



2,909



2,903



2,557



3,047

76.3

68.3











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and wages



7,727



5,091



4,262



4,142



4,366

51.8

77.0

Employee benefits



2,271



1,654



1,493



1,844



1,715

37.3

32.4

Occupancy expense



1,263



843



770



814



745

49.8

69.5

Furniture and equipment expense



385



449



412



307



366

(14.3)

5.2

Data processing



1,487



1,170



1,217



1,127



1,093

27.1

36.0

Directors' fees



170



147



154



149



118

15.6

44.1

Amortization of intangible assets



381



107



120



126



126

256.1

202.4

FDIC insurance premium expense



362



245



223



185



138

47.8

162.3

Other real estate owned expenses, net



(2)



4



1



1



38

(150.0)

(105.3)

Legal and professional fees



150



428



648



516



662

(65.0)

(77.3)

Merger related expenses



7,615



538



377



—



—

1,315.4

—

Other noninterest expenses



1,688



1,258



1,199



1,288



1,189

34.2

42.0

Total noninterest expense



23,497



11,934



10,876



10,499



10,556

96.9

122.6











































Income before income taxes



3,994



6,274



5,480



5,433



5,206

(36.3)

(23.3)

Income tax expense



1,271



1,657



1,449



1,435



1,320

(23.3)

(3.7)











































NET INCOME

$ 2,723

$ 4,617

$ 4,031

$ 3,998

$ 3,886

(41.0)

(29.9)











































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



17,180



11,752



11,752



11,745



12,004

46.2

43.1

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



17,180



11,752



11,754



11,747



12,005

46.2

43.1











































Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.39

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.32

(59.0)

(50.0)











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

—

—



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















































































































Average balance























































Q4 2021

Q4 2021























































compared to

compared to





Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2020





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/













balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate









Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 1,887,126

4.33 % $ 1,487,281

4.14 % $ 1,444,684

4.00 % $ 1,450,883

4.03 % $ 1,430,013

4.05 % 26.9 % 32.0 % Investment securities



























































Taxable



468,724

1.42



334,205

1.58



286,121

1.53



227,816

1.63



179,801

2.02

40.3

160.7

Interest-bearing deposits



486,247

0.14



250,019

0.15



218,704

0.10



189,231

0.10



171,040

0.10

94.5

184.3

Total earning assets



2,842,097

3.11 %

2,071,505

3.24 %

1,949,509

3.20 %

1,867,930

3.34 %

1,780,854

3.47 % 37.2

59.6

Cash and due from banks



22,625







19,453







16,908







19,245







17,268





16.3

31.0

Other assets



188,399







108,989







109,457







103,010







95,684





72.9

96.9

Allowance for credit losses



(15,859)







(15,499)







(14,660)







(14,234)







(13,357)





2.3

18.7

Total assets

$ 3,037,262





$ 2,184,448





$ 2,061,214





$ 1,975,951





$ 1,880,449





39.0

61.5































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 494,081

0.14 % $ 462,950

0.14 % $ 405,473

0.13 % $ 438,340

0.14 % $ 420,582

0.18 % 6.7

17.5

Money market and savings deposits



925,301

0.28



644,330

0.18



605,202

0.17



510,881

0.18



459,237

0.20

43.6

101.5

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



174,268

0.49



136,059

0.71



135,376

1.04



130,745

1.26



128,642

1.45

28.1

35.5

Other time deposits



173,975

0.50



142,777

0.68



143,821

0.90



144,919

1.10



145,795

1.27

21.9

19.3

Interest-bearing deposits



1,767,625

0.29



1,386,116

0.27



1,289,872

0.33



1,224,885

0.39



1,154,256

0.47

27.5

53.1

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements



























































and federal funds purchased



3,972

0.30



2,718

0.29



3,123

0.26



2,238

0.18



1,101

0.36

46.1

260.8

Advances from FHLB - long-term



6,630

2.21



—

—



—

—



—

—



—

—

100.0

100.0

Subordinated debt



36,589

5.12



24,504

5.81



24,474

6.06



24,443

5.96



24,420

6.09

49.3

49.8

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,814,816

0.38 %

1,413,338

0.37 %

1,317,469

0.43 %

1,251,566

0.50 %

1,179,777

0.58 % 28.4

53.8

Noninterest-bearing deposits



779,526







557,109







532,276







517,781







492,724





39.9

58.2

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



141,825







13,120







13,937







10,813







10,357





981.0

1,269.4

Stockholders' equity



301,095







200,881







197,532







195,791







197,591





49.9

52.4

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,037,262





$ 2,184,448





$ 2,061,214





$ 1,975,951





$ 1,880,449





39.0

61.5































































Net interest spread







2.73 %





2.87 %





2.77 %





2.84 %





2.89 %







Net interest margin







2.87 %





2.99 %





2.91 %





3.00 %





3.08 %









____________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)















































































YTD

YTD





Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020















































The following reconciles return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):

























































































Net Income

$ 2,723

$ 4,617

$ 4,031

$ 3,998

$ 3,886

$ 15,368

$ 15,730

Net Income - annualized (A)

$ 10,803

$ 18,317

$ 16,168

$ 16,214

$ 15,460

$ 15,368

$ 15,730















































Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets











































and merger related expenses

$ 8,688

$ 5,098

$ 4,402

$ 4,092

$ 3,980

$ 22,279

$ 16,128

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets - annualized (B) and merger related expenses

$ 34,469

$ 20,226

$ 17,656

$ 16,595

$ 15,833

$ 22,279

$ 16,128















































Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 301,095

$ 200,881

$ 197,532

$ 195,791

$ 197,591

$ 224,055

$ 197,969

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(52,692)



(18,942)



(19,053)



(19,178)



(19,304)



(27,535)



(19,498)

Average tangible equity (D)

$ 248,403

$ 181,939

$ 178,479

$ 176,613

$ 178,287

$ 196,520

$ 178,471















































Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)



3.59 %

9.12 %

8.19 %

8.28 %

7.82 %

6.86 %

7.95 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)



13.88 %

11.12 %

9.89 %

9.40 %

8.88 %

11.34 %

9.04 %













































The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):

























































































Noninterest expense (E)

$ 23,497

$ 11,934

$ 10,876

$ 10,499

$ 10,556

$ 56,806

$ 38,399

Less: Amortization of intangible assets



(381)



(107)



(120)



(126)



(126)



(734)



(533)

Merger Expenses



(7,615)



(538)



(377)



—



—



(8,530)



—

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$ 15,501

$ 11,289

$ 10,379

$ 10,373

$ 10,430

$ 47,542

$ 37,866















































Net interest income (G)



20,639



15,589



14,103



13,800



13,765



64,130



52,597

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



13



34



38



36



34



121



141

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$ 20,652

$ 15,623

$ 14,141

$ 13,836

$ 13,799

$ 64,251

$ 52,738















































Noninterest income (I)

$ 5,129

$ 2,909

$ 2,903

$ 2,557

$ 3,047

$ 13,498



10,749

Less: Investment securities (gains)



—



(2)



—



—



—



(2)



(347)

Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$ 5,129

$ 2,907

$ 2,903

$ 2,557

$ 3,047

$ 13,496

$ 10,402















































Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)



91.19 %

64.52 %

63.95 %

64.19 %

62.79 %

73.18 %

60.62 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)



60.13 %

60.92 %

60.90 %

63.28 %

61.91 %

61.15 %

59.97 %













































The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):

























































































Stockholders' equity (L)

$ 350,693

$ 201,607

$ 198,682

$ 196,104

$ 195,019













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(70,956)



(18,883)



(18,991)



(19,111)



(19,237)













Tangible equity (M)

$ 279,737

$ 182,724

$ 179,691

$ 176,993

$ 175,782



























































Shares outstanding (N)



19,808



11,752



11,752



11,752



11,783



























































Book value per common share (GAAP) (L)/(N)

$ 17.71

$ 17.15

$ 16.91

$ 16.69

$ 16.55













Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (M)/(N)

$ 14.12

$ 15.55

$ 15.29

$ 15.06

$ 14.92









































































































The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):

























































































Stockholders' equity (O)

$ 350,693

$ 201,607

$ 198,682

$ 196,104

$ 195,019













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(70,956)



(18,883)



(18,991)



(19,111)



(19,237)













Tangible equity (P)

$ 279,737

$ 182,724

$ 179,691

$ 176,993

$ 175,782



























































Assets (Q)

$ 3,460,416

$ 2,260,774

$ 2,120,260

$ 2,039,631

$ 1,933,315













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(70,956)



(18,883)



(18,991)



(19,111)



(19,237)













Tangible assets (R)

$ 3,389,460

$ 2,241,891

$ 2,101,269

$ 2,020,520

$ 1,914,078



























































Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (O)/(Q)



10.13 %

8.92 %

9.37 %

9.61 %

10.09 %











Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (P)/(R)



8.25 %

8.15 %

8.55 %

8.76 %

9.18 %













____________________ Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.