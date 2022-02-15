Persefoni Announces Expansion of Sustainability Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced the expansion of the company's Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) with four new members – Olivia Albrecht, Allison Binns, Jane Diplock AO, and Miho Kurosaki. The nine-member SAB brings together diverse backgrounds, geographies and expertise across the ESG industry.

"Companies and investors are now demanding better platforms to meaningfully track, measure, and disclose sustainability data," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and co-founder of Persefoni. "Persefoni's expanded SAB will help us accelerate our mission of developing real-time carbon management solutions that provide our clients with clarity to meet their decarbonization goals."

The growth of the SAB is an indication of Persefoni's leadership in the rapidly evolving carbon accounting landscape and a proactive step in anticipation of new climate disclosure rules in the US. Together with Kawamori and Tim Mohin – Persefoni's Chief Sustainability Officer and the former head of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) – the SAB will advise Persefoni's Board of Directors and executive team on creating best-in-class solutions that help enterprises and investors manage their carbon accounting, management, disclosure, internal education, and ultimately, decarbonization efforts.

"Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board is significantly strengthened by the addition of four new world-class executives. And, I am proud that all the new members are female which provides our board both diversity as well as unparalleled climate expertise," said Mohin, who serves as a fellow SAB member. "Persefoni's carbon accounting platform enables decarbonization strategies and compliance with new and emerging securities regulations. I am thrilled to work with this outstanding team of industry veterans as we strive to build a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Olivia Albrecht

Strategic Advisor

Olivia Albrecht is the Global Head of ESG for TCW, where she is responsible for leading the firm's ESG investing efforts, including ESG integration across their investment platform and business strategy. Prior to joining TCW in 2021, Olivia spent ten years at PIMCO, most recently as the Head of ESG Business Strategy. She is a Board Member of the Milken Institute's Public Advisory Council, New America's Leadership Council and several private companies in sustainable data.

Allison Binns

Strategic Advisor

Allison is the Managing Director for ESG & Sustainable Investing Strategy at Angelo Gordon, based out of NY. She began her current role after her position as the Executive Director for Global Sustainability Research at Morgan Stanley. From 2011-2018, Allison worked for Chevron in a number of senior corporate advisory roles that focused on environmental, social, governance (ESG), and geopolitical issues.

Jane Diplock AO

Strategic Advisor

Jane Diplock AO is an experienced company director and an expert thought leader on governance, strategy, sustainability reporting, standard-setting, and regulation. She is a Chair and Member of multiple Boards in Singapore, Australia,New Zealand,USA and Abu Dhabi. Previously, Jane was Chair of the Executive Committee of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the Chairman of the New Zealand Securities Commission.

Miho Kurosaki

Strategic Advisor

Miho is an expert independent analyst on climate, ESG, and sustainability. Miho currently serves as a Director for the Kamakura Sustainability Institute (KSI) and has served as a Committee Member of the Climate change Advisory Panel for the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously, Miho was the head of Japan and Korea research for BloombergNEF and developed Bloomberg's ESG analytics platform as their senior ESG analyst.

Paul Dickinson

Senior Advisor

Paul Dickinson is the Founder Chair of CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). He has served as a member of the Environmental Research Group of the UK Faculty and Institute of Actuaries. In addition, Paul is also the Chair of the Trustees of the NGO ShareAction, Trustee of the Findhorn Foundation, advisor to the NGO Influence Map, trustee of the grant making Friends Provident Foundation, and co-presenter of the climate podcast Outrage and Optimism.

Robert Eccles

Strategic Advisor

Bob is a leading authority on corporate purpose and the integration of ESG factors in resource allocation decisions by companies and investors. A Visiting Professor of Management Practice at the Said Business School, University of Oxford, and a Senior Advisor to the Boston Consulting Group and the non-profit Impact Management Project, Bob was also the founding Chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

Rakhi Kumar

Strategic Advisor

Rakhi Kumar is a Senior Vice President at Liberty Mutual, where she leads efforts to integrate sustainability across the global enterprise. She chairs Liberty's Climate Council, a working group that oversees and coordinates efforts to transition the business to a low carbon economy. Rakhi is guiding the implementation of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD) at Liberty.

Tim Mohin

EVP & Chief Sustainability Officer

Tim is a globally recognized sustainability/ESG executive, helping Intel, Apple, and AMD embed sustainability strategies into their business. He has led the development of environmental policy, including the Clean Air Act, within the EPA & US Senate. Prior to joining Persefoni as EVP & Chief Sustainability Officer, Tim was the CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the world's largest ESG reporting standard.

Curtis D. Ravenel

Strategic Advisor

Curtis Ravenel is a Senior Advisor to the Co-Chairs and Vice-Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), is a founding member of the Secretariat for the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and is a Distinguished Fellow in Sustainable Finance at ClimateWorks Foundation.

About Persefoni

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com .

