SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Zurn Water Solutions Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation ("Zurn Water Solutions" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZWS), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Elkay Manufacturing Company ("Elkay"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5M shares of Zurn Water Solutions, which will result in Elkay shareholders owning approximately 29% of the combined company and current Zurn Water Solutions shareholders owning 71% of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Zurn Water Solutions' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, and (ii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

