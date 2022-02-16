Epson Business Solutions Help Streamline and Simplify Tax Preparations

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While this year's tax filing deadline is a few days later on April 18, 2022, the IRS is urging taxpayers to file earlier to avoid processing delays due to budget cuts, unprocessed 2021 returns and pandemic challenges. From Child Tax Credits to economic impact payments and stimulus checks, taxpayers and preparers have a whole new set of considerations and tax changes to sort through. As taxpayers tackle this year's tax matters, Epson's RapidReceipt® document scanners and EcoTank® Pro lineup of cartridge-free Supertank printers help simplify the process of digitizing, organizing, and sharing documents and records to meet tax filing demands.

"Tax season can be very stressful for both small businesses and individuals alike," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, consumer sales, Epson America. "Moreover, this year brings a new range of components to filing due to the pandemic and we see Epson's business solutions serving as great assets for taxpayers and preparers. With the ability to quickly scan, print and digitally manage documents, Epson's full-featured scanning and printing solutions help streamline the process of managing important tax documents to help taxpayers file earlier this year."

Beyond avoiding expected delays and receiving refunds sooner, there are many benefits to managing and filing taxes before the April 18 deadline, including decreasing vulnerability to identify theft, minimizing errors that can lead to an audit, as well as extra time to estimate capital gains or make last-minute charitable donations. As you get ready to file early, Epson provides an array of business solutions that can help simplify tax prep steps, including:

Say goodbye to manually entering data with Epson's RapidReceipt lineup of receipt and document scanners, the only solution in the market specifically designed for organizing and managing receipts and invoices. The RapidReceipt RR-600W wireless desktop scanner includes Epson ScanSmartAccounting Edition software, which converts stacks of unorganized receipts, invoices, and business/ID cards into actionable digital data. The RR-600W accurately extracts and organizes data from the scanned documents and seamlessly integrates into QuickBooks, TurboTax, Quicken, Excel, and more – all with zero subscription fees. In addition, scan directly to cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive™ and OneDrive.

Printing, Copying and Archiving Multiple Copies of Important Documentation: Small businesses and workgroups that require heavy-duty performance to handle high-volume demands this tax season can depend on Epson's 1 – about 2 cents per color ISO page versus 14 cents with cartridges.1 With Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free TechnologyTM, EcoTank Pro all-in-one printers, such as the 2 Small businesses and workgroups that require heavy-duty performance to handle high-volume demands this tax season can depend on Epson's EcoTank Pro lineup of cartridge-free Supertank printers. EcoTank Pro printers offer business savings up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. standard capacity color laser toner cartridges– aboutper color ISO page versuswith cartridges.With Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, EcoTank Pro all-in-one printers, such as the EcoTank Pro ET-5880 , deliver fast, consistent, heavy-duty performance and print-shop-quality output. Customers who purchase and register an EcoTank Pro printer are currently eligible for the Unlimited Ink for Two Years Program and receive reimbursement for replacement ink bottles.

Pricing and Availability

Saving taxpayers and preparers considerable time and eliminating effort and frustration with organization, the RapidReceipt RR-600W (MSRP $499.99) is available on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com) and select major retailers nationwide at a price of $399.99 with a $100 savings offer through tax season. For more information on RapidReceipt scanners, please visit www.epson.com/receipt-scanners.

Designed to deliver high-duty performance and print-shop-quality output, EcoTank Pro cartridge-free Supertank printers are available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information on EcoTank Pro printers, please visit www.epson.com/ecotank-pro-ink-tank-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

