BAILEYS DELICIOUSLY LIGHT PARTNERS WITH CONTEMPORARY ARTIST BARON VON FANCY TO HELP CELEBRATE THE LIGHT MOMENTS IN LIFE …And are showing how art, wit and a little iced coffee can go a long way

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's a light moment you might ask? It's taking that much needed time out of your day to celebrate yourself and your loved ones, whether it be over a delicious treat or a good laugh. To help encourage more of these moments, Baileys Deliciously Light Liqueur is partnering with contemporary artist, Baron Von Fancy, known for pushing the boundaries of design using expressive lettering, vivid colors and unexpected materials. Equally lively and audacious, Baron Von Fancy is using his individualistic style of art to spark moments for us to admire the unexpected, grin at his clever slogans, and treat ourselves with Baileys Deliciously Light iced coffee (because iced coffee is always a good idea!).

"Each day is a new opportunity to focus on ourselves and appreciate the light moments in life," says Baron Von Fancy. "I'm excited to partner with Baileys Deliciously Light to help encourage more people to seek out the moments that unwittingly enhance our daily rituals – and sometimes the best way is with a Baileys Deliciously Light iced coffee break."

"Light Note" Sweepstakes: Consumers can vote for their city for a chance to win an original, one-of-a-kind, large-scale mural, designed by Baron Von Fancy . The city that receives the most votes wins! Votes can be casted at March 31, 2022 . Rules and restrictions apply. Consumers can vote for their city for a chance to win an original, one-of-a-kind, large-scale mural, designed by Baron. The city that receives the most votes wins! Votes can be casted at deliciouslylight.baileys.com through. Rules and restrictions apply.

Cold Weather, Colder Brew: Want to bring Baron Von Fancy's artwork into your home? You're in luck! In partnership with Cocktail Courier, Baileys Deliciously Light is offering a custom cocktail kit suited for year-round iced coffee aficionados (you know who you are!). The "Always Light, Always Right" Cocktail Kit includes an iced coffee tumbler, milk frother and beverage sleeve – all of which are adorned with custom Baron Von Fancy artwork. The complete cocktail kit is available to purchase at Want to bring Baronartwork into your home? You're in luck! In partnership with Cocktail Courier, Baileys Deliciously Light is offering a custom cocktail kit suited for year-round iced coffee aficionados (you know who you are!). The "Always Light, Always Right" Cocktail Kit includes an iced coffee tumbler, milk frother and beverage sleeve – all of which are adorned with custom Baronartwork. The complete cocktail kit is available to purchase at CocktailCourier.com

"As we continue to ease into this year, Baileys Deliciously Light is delighted to help kick things off," says Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "We hope this collaboration helps foster a lightness of spirit in more ways than one, and we're sure that Baron Von Fancy's messages will act as the perfect reminder to continue to enjoy those light moments in life!"

Launched in February 2021, Baileys Deliciously Light is the brand's lightest indulgence yet. Made with 40% less sugar and 40% less calories than Baileys Original Irish Cream*, it's currently available wherever fine spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $23.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Deliciously Light over ice, chilled, in a smoothie or with hot, iced or whipped coffee so you now have more occasions to treat yourself including daytime celebrations, brunch and many more. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS™ Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Deliciously Light, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Baron Von Fancy

Born and raised in New York City, Contemporary Artist Baron Von Fancy (AKA Gordon Stevenson) constantly strives to push the boundaries of his art and designs, employing boldly expressive lettering, incredibly vivid colors, and a range of materials including fluorescents, glue, dyes, and reactive paint. Capturing poignant phrases in his paintings, works on paper, graphics, multimedia, and even commercial works, the artist seeks to question conventions by infusing his work with elements of street art that inspired him since he was a child.

*Baileys Deliciously Light - per 2.5 fl. oz. serving - Average Analysis: calories - 139; carbs - 9.3 g; protein - 0.8 g; fat - 3.7 g; sugar - 7.8g. Compared to Baileys Original Irish Cream per 2.5 fl. oz. serving: calories - 233; carbs - 16.1g; protein - 2.1g; fat - 10.1g; sugar - 13.3g.

