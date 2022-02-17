FLX and ForwardLane.com Partner on AI Offering FLX and ForwardLane Strategic Alliance Enhances Asset and Wealth Management Engagement through Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX – the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience among asset and wealth managers – today announced a strategic alliance with ForwardLane.com, an AI, data, and analytics platform that personalizes the digital client experience, provides revenue and growth insights, and next best action workflows.

"Integrating FLX with a premier AI solution increases productivity, savings, and growth," said FLX CEO Brian Moran .

With this relationship, FLX will provide 'FLX AI', a ForwardLane-powered data and artificial intelligence (AI) solution to its members. ForwardLane connects and activates data from sales, marketing, data science and client servicing teams to deepen human connections. FLX AI will enable members to gain more leverage from the FLX workstation, boosting productivity and efficiency by identifying new revenue opportunities, providing early-warning of redemptions and delivering meaningful next best action recommendations.

"The wealth and asset management industries are facing fee compression, siloed data, and an inefficient, disparate tech stack. This partnership is our exciting new approach to building modern digital financial infrastructure, bringing on-demand, Platform-as-a-Service capabilities to the industry using an optimal mix of AI and augmented intelligence for users," said Nathan Stevenson, CEO & Founder of ForwardLane. "Together with FLX, and FLX AI, we can offer a world-class digital client engagement experience built on the most advanced technology. Our collective clients will benefit from our growing Signal Library, new Self-Service tools, and many built-in data integrations."

"The engagement model of the future is not one size fits all. Gone are the days of minimal barriers to entry, formulaic approaches, hiring just a single salesperson, or relying on performance alone," said Brian Moran, CEO & Founder of FLX. "This alliance will deliver our membership the ultimate end-to-end digital platform for improved engagement with clients and prospects."

FLX and ForwardLane will strategically approach asset and wealth managers in a coordinated offering. This relationship underscores FLX's approach to providing premium platform capabilities for members through strategic partnerships.

About FLX

FLX revolutionizes, simplifies, and modernizes engagement for asset and wealth management firms and financial advisors. FLX community members access thought leadership, investment ideas, business resources, and industry connectivity in one centralized destination, delivering productivity, savings, and growth.

About ForwardLane.com

ForwardLane's mission is to enable deeper human connections with machine intelligence. Used by leading RIAs, Broker dealers, wirehouses and large wealth and asset management firms, the patent-pending AI Insights Platform and Next Best Action engine aggregates, orchestrates and activates enterprise data, proactively prioritizing clients, and distilling personalized insights to drive growth, and deepen client relationships.

