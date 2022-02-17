Innovative Solutions expands North American footprint with a fourth office in Austin, Texas

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the fastest-growing AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today the opening of their newest North American office in Austin, Texas. Continuing the momentum of 2021 into the new year, Innovative has made significant staffing investments in the greater Austin area and is committed to growth in this region, in alignment with the latest AWS investments in the territory.

"Our focus and commitment are not only aligned with helping customers leverage the power of the cloud but in creating the most amazing company with employees across North America. Our Austin office will be 15 team members strong by the end of this year, and we're investing $5 million into the community over the next three years. The great state of Texas is home to some of the best and brightest tech talent in the nation, and we want to continue making them a part of the Innovative culture. I couldn't be more excited for what's to come," said Innovative's CEO, Justin Copie.

This excitement has been met with open arms by the Austin community. Mayor Steve Adler said, "It's affirming when cutting-edge technology firms recognize Austin as a mecca for tech talent. Innovative shares our values, forward-looking culture, and the recognition that it's our people that makes us special. Innovative, welcome home."

This new office follows Innovative's expansion into the Canadian market in the fall of 2021 and emphasizes their rapid growth and expansion in North America. Austin is critical to Innovative's growth strategy as a southern hub to the already thriving Central Territory, based in Chicago. With the opening of the Austin office, Innovative can now place a greater emphasis on serving their South-Central customers with employees in-territory and further supporting AWS's expansion. The culture of this southern city also speaks to the Innovative mantra – "People + Technology, in that order."

"We are thrilled with the continued growth of our Texas team, where the strong Innovative culture meets incredible talent and high energy. The opening of our Austin office will unleash even more opportunities for our people to stay connected and build meaningful relationships," said Chief People Officer, Jaime Eisenhauer. "At our core, Innovative is a place where people come to be challenged and grow to beyond what they thought was ever possible. The potential here is limitless."

At Innovative, we believe every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. As a recognized AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we have a team of cloud experts utilizing leading cloud technologies via our Innovative Cloud Runbook. Businesses of every size work with Innovative to confidently grow in the cloud with well-architected reviews, cloud migrations, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and IT consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

