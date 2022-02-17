Kato Wins FDA Approval for Human Studies of Drug for Retinal Disorders Resolv ER™ may remedy leading causes of blindness in adults

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kato Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the FDA has approved the company's investigational new drug (IND) application to conduct human studies using Resolv ER™ for the treatment of Vitreomacular Attachment (VMA). This first-in-class patented formulation therapeutic drug is intended to separate the vitreous from the retina to reduce the risk of progression of many retinal pathologies. This approval allows Kato to study the efficacy of Resolv ER™ on VMA which may lead to retinal tears, retinal detachment, and macular holes.

Kato Pharma (PRNewswire)

Kato will conduct a 100-patient, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled safety and efficacy study of single and repeat intravitreal treatment. The objective of the study is to assess the safety of intravitreal administration of Resolv ER™ with the treatment capability to resolve the attachment and allow the retina to return to its normal position. The goal is preserving, improving, or restoring vision. Resolv ER™ is administered as an intravitreal injection of liposome-loaded urea compound.

As a retinal specialist, Dr. Arshad M.Khanani, MD, MA, the lead principal investigator for the study said, "we are continuing to look for safe and efficacious non-surgical options to treat vitreo-macular adhesion. Resolv ER™ is designed to induce a vitreous detachment with an in-office injection and has the potential to help our patients with vitreo-macular adhesion. I am looking forward to being a part of this important clinical trial."

"We believe Resolv ER™ has the potential, with follow on indications, to ultimately help between five and six million adults in the US," said Terrance McGovern, CEO of Kato Pharmaceuticals. "There is no cure for many retinal disorders, and current treatments usually provide only temporary relief to these conditions, which progress as a patient ages and the pathology worsens. We're very encouraged by preliminary study results of Resolv ER™ and hope our new trial will validate our earlier findings."

Patient recruitment will be underway soon, with the study expected to begin during the third quarter of 2022. The upcoming clinical study will be conducted at 15 core sites, plus 10 backup sites, across the United States. There will be a three- to six-month enrollment period, three-month treatment period and six months of follow-up.

The study will quantify the percentage of subjects achieving resolution of VMA after one or repeat treatments as determined by wide-view optical coherence tomography; and the incidence and severity of adverse events as determined by ophthalmic exam, intraocular pressure and best corrected visual acuity.

For further information about the study, including participation, please contact Terrance McGovern, Chief Executive Officer, via email tmcgovern@katopharma.com or cellular 775-527-6661.

About Kato Pharmaceuticals



Founded in 2012 and located in

Laguna Hills, California

, Kato Pharmaceuticals, a privately held company, is a Fjord Ventures (

)

portfolio company. Kato is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapies for diseases of the eye, including diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in adults. For more information about Kato Pharmaceuticals and Resolv ER™, visit

.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kato Pharmaceuticals, Inc.