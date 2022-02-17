MITRA CHEM ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS OF GLOBAL LEADERS IN BATTERY TECH, AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR, EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP, AND ACADEMIA TO COMPANY'S ADVISORY BOARD <span class="legendSpanClass">Yuan Gao, Amit Narayan, Pulakesh Mukherjee, and Linda Nazar to Provide Strategic Guidance and International Relationships to Help Drive R&D and Business Growth</span>

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced the expansion of the company's Advisory Board with the addition of global leaders in key sectors central to the battery products industry. The formation of the Advisory Board complements the company's current Board of Directors led by founder Vivas Kumar along with Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya and Supply Chain Executive Will Drewery.

The new additions to the Mitra Chem's Advisory Board are:

- Yuan Gao, Former CEO, Pulead, Former Technical VP, Livent, Board Director, Lithium Americas

- Pulakesh Mukherjee, Ex-BASF, Managing Partner – Imperative Ventures

- Amit Narayan, CEO, AutoGrid

- Linda Nazar, Professor at University of Waterloo

"We are excited to add these globally recognized leaders to our team. We are attracting top talent with deep experience in the key fields central to the global battery products supply chain. Yuan, Amit, Pulakesh, and Linda all share our mission to bring iron-based cathodes to market and lead the North American-based production and distribution of key battery materials with innovation and efficiency to tackle the threat of climate change," said Mitra Chem Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor William Chueh. "I want to thank them all for dedicating their time and energy to help support our growth strategy.

Last month, Mitra Chem announced the appointment of Jordan Lampert as vice president of product development. Jordan brings to Mitra Chem 16 years of experience working with cathode materials and 36 years in multiple technical leadership positions at Engelhard and BASF.

About Mitra Chem

Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem is building the first North American lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Mitra Chem's first core product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Iron-based cathodes shift away from the use of elements such as nickel and cobalt, which are facing imminent supply crunches. The North American market is facing imminent threats of supply shortages without localization and reshoring efforts. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house machine learning technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. Mitra Chem's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application.

