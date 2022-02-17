Psych Hub Announces Launch of Mental Health Ally for Educators

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnout among educators is becoming more common, and depression and anxiety rates are also increasing. Psych Hub's new Mental Health Ally for Educators program is a smart, sustainable resource designed as a resource for school districts to provide their educators with the knowledge needed to help them support their own mental health and that of their peers.

"The launch of Mental Health Ally for Educators is another milestone in meeting Psych Hub's mission to educate everyone in mental health for a more connected and effective system of support," said Marjorie Morrison, CEO, Psych Hub.

Mental Health Ally for Educators is a series of courses designed to teach the basics about topics like mental health, suicide prevention, substance use, and diversity & bias with the goal of helping educators to support their own mental health and that of their colleagues. Each course is 60-80 minutes of continuous learning that has multiple reflective activities and intuitive assessments. The instructional design is learner-focused and approachable, based on up-to-date statistics from governing bodies and relevant scholarly articles.

ABOUT PSYCH HUB Co-founded by Marjorie Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Psych Hub is the world's largest mental health education platform. Psych Hub was developed to help people overcome mental health challenges through multi-media education for every learning style. Psych Hub's robust library of over 1000 proprietary educational assets, includes courses, videos, text-based, podcasts, and shareable content. Our partners, that span the range of Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, universities, and non-profits, create not only a powerful distribution network but also share a common belief in the efficacy of Psych Hub's content. Visit www.psychhub.com for more information.

