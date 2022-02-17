Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company, receives Series A funding from LA-based philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena-based Sienza Energy has received initial funding as part of a larger planned Series A round from Los Angeles billionaire-philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong to accelerate the design and manufacturing of its game-changing new approach for batteries. Dr. Mory Gharib, founder and Chairman of the Board of Sienza stated: "We are honored and delighted to have a visionary like Patrick Soon-Shiong invest in Sienza Energy." Sienza Energy was incubated out of Caltech, and received seed funding from Kairos Ventures in an earlier round. Dr. Gharib, who is Hans W. Liepmann Professor of Aeronautics and Bio-Inspired Engineering at Caltech, puts his company's vision in historic perspective: "We believe our unique 3D electrode architecture will change lithium battery technology the way the transistor changed vacuum tube electronics."

"We have pursued an interest in battery technology for years and this novel carbon 3D nano-structure of electrodes is one of the most innovative architectures I have seen. This next generation lithium battery could address the world's need for more efficient energy through a high-powered, rechargeable battery for electric vehicles and consumer electronics," stated Patrick Soon-Shiong. He went on to say: "I am honored to be part of and support the goal of Sienza's batteries to provide enough storage for solar panels to generate cheap and reliable electricity to every corner of the globe, thus leveraging technology for the common good."

Dr. Isabelle Darolles, Sienza Energy's CTO says: "Not only will we enable EV batteries to be built at half the current cost and provide twice the range for the same size batteries, but our process will be environmentally sustainable. We will provide the world's best clean battery solution." Dr. Azin Fahimi, Sienza Energy's Chief Scientist, describes the revolutionary nature of her company's battery as "Our patented battery developed at labs at Caltech uses billions of individual 3D nano-structures to form the electrode architecture."

