TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,372 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1,376 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.11, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14 million and $0.12, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,329 million and $5,225 million for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $117 million and $1.00, respectively, for the year ended 2021 compared to $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020.

"The TDS Family of Companies made excellent progress toward our long-term strategic goals in 2021," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular maintained cost discipline and generated positive momentum in the growth areas of its business, which include Business and Government, Prepaid, Fixed Wireless, and its tower portfolio. TDS Telecom continued its growth and transformation as a premier broadband provider, making tremendous progress in upgrading speeds and deploying fiber technology in both incumbent and expansion markets.

"At UScellular, higher ARPU helped drive service revenue growth year-over-year. UScellular continued to execute its regionalization strategy to optimize promotions and drive a deeper focus on customers. In 2021, significant progress was made on UScellular's multi-year network modernization program as the company made successful bids to accumulate mid-band spectrum to enable its 5G growth strategy. UScellular has a strong spectrum position, an outstanding network, robust distribution to both consumers and businesses, and an amazing team. In 2022, UScellular plans to use those capabilities to drive growth in its business, as well as long-term expansion of Return on Capital.

"TDS Telecom surpassed $1 billion in revenue and exceeded a half million total broadband connections in the year. In addition, TDS Telecom launched 2Gig broadband speeds in select markets and announced a goal to triple the number of fiber service addresses by 2026. In 2022, TDS Telecom will focus on executing its strategies by growing its broadband business and aggressively expanding its fiber footprint."

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 17, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

UScellular 2022 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,100-$3,200

$3,115 Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$900

$869 Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,075

$1,054 Capital expenditures $700-$800

$780







TDS Telecom 2022 Estimated Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues $1,010-$1,040

$1,006 Adjusted OIBDA1 $260-$290

$310 Adjusted EBITDA1 $260-$290

$310 Capital expenditures $500-$550

$411

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



UScellular

TDS Telecom

2022 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2022 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31,

2021 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) N/A

$160

N/A

$90 Add back:













Income tax expense N/A

20

N/A

24 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $90-$240

$180

$40-$70

$114 Add back:













Interest expense 130

175

—

(5) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 685

678

220

198 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,055

$1,033

$260-$290

$308 Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

23

—

2 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(2)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,075

$1,054

$260-$290

$310 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

179

—

— Interest and dividend income 5

6

—

1 Other, net —

—

—

(1) Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$900

$869

$260-$290

$310



Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 163,000 of its Common Shares for $3 million and UScellular repurchased 308,678 of its Common Shares for $10 million.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 8,800 people as of December 31, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,380,000

4,391,000

4,399,000

4,406,000

4,412,000 Gross additions 165,000

145,000

141,000

143,000

171,000 Feature phones 3,000

2,000

3,000

3,000

2,000 Smartphones 122,000

103,000

98,000

101,000

117,000 Connected devices 40,000

40,000

40,000

39,000

52,000 Net additions (losses) (12,000)

(8,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

11,000 Feature phones (7,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(9,000)

(9,000) Smartphones 5,000

2,000

6,000

6,000

12,000 Connected devices (10,000)

(3,000)

(5,000)

(3,000)

8,000 ARPU1,2 $ 48.62

$ 48.12

$ 47.74

$ 47.65

$ 47.51 ARPA1,3 $ 127.14

$ 125.99

$ 125.25

$ 125.25

$ 124.87 Churn rate4 1.35%

1.15%

1.11%

1.12%

1.21% Handsets 1.10%

0.95%

0.88%

0.92%

1.01% Connected devices 3.08%

2.59%

2.69%

2.53%

2.64% Prepaid

















Total at end of period 513,000

518,000

507,000

496,000

499,000 Gross additions 63,000

74,000

65,000

62,000

56,000 Net additions (losses) (5,000)

11,000

10,000

(3,000)

(8,000) ARPU2 $ 34.53

$ 35.05

$ 35.64

$ 35.25

$ 35.15 Churn rate4 4.39%

4.09%

3.66%

4.37%

4.24% Total connections at end of period5 4,973,000

4,972,000

4,967,000

4,961,000

4,968,000 Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,127,000

31,865,000

31,493,000

31,493,000

31,314,000 Consolidated operating penetration6 15%

16%

16%

16%

16% Capital expenditures (millions) $ 321

$ 185

$ 148

$ 125

$ 320 Total cell sites in service 6,898

6,857

6,819

6,802

6,797 Owned towers 4,301

4,274

4,278

4,270

4,271







Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year. 1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in the third quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Includes reseller and other connections. 6 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020 Residential connections

















Broadband1

















Wireline, Incumbent 250,200

252,100

249,200

243,700

242,500 Wireline, Expansion 36,900

32,600

28,300

24,100

20,400 Cable 203,200

202,700

201,200

199,500

196,400 Total Broadband 490,300

487,400

478,700

467,300

459,300 Video2

















Wireline 66,100

65,900

64,800

63,000

63,000 Cable 75,400

77,200

78,400

79,600

81,400 Total Video 141,500

143,100

143,200

142,700

144,400 Voice3

















Wireline 249,300

252,100

254,200

255,000

256,900 Cable 54,500

54,200

54,000

53,700

53,900 Total Voice 303,700

306,300

308,100

308,700

310,800 Total Residential connections 935,600

936,800

930,100

918,700

914,400 Commercial connections

















Broadband1 35,700

35,400

34,900

34,400

34,000 Video2 18,100

18,200

19,100

19,400

19,700 Voice3 108,900

111,500

114,300

116,500

119,700 ManagedIP4 101,600

103,900

106,200

108,500

113,300 Total Commercial connections 264,300

269,000

274,400

278,800

286,700 Total connections 1,199,900

1,205,700

1,204,500

1,197,400

1,201,100



















Residential revenue per connection5 $ 57.86

$ 57.75

$ 57.66

$ 56.97

$ 55.66



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 151

$ 91

$ 99

$ 70

$ 147





Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service. 2 The individual customers provided video services. 3 The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services. 4 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology. 5 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 1,068

$ 1,073

–

$ 4,122

$ 4,037

2% TDS Telecom 254

248

2%

1,006

976

3% All Other1 50

55

(9)%

201

212

(5)%

1,372

1,376

–

5,329

5,225

2% Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 887

895

(1)%

3,253

3,161

3% Depreciation, amortization and accretion 169

168

1%

678

683

(1)% (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 8

11

(28)%

23

25

(9)% (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)

—

N/M

(2)

—

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

(5)

N/M

—

(5)

N/M

1,063

1,069

–

3,952

3,864

2% TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 179

175

2%

696

663

5% Depreciation, amortization and accretion 52

50

3%

198

203

(2)% (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

—

76%

2

1

N/M

231

226

2%

896

866

4% All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 49

55

(11)%

200

211

(5)% Depreciation and amortization 5

6

(19)%

19

23

(18)% (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —

—

N/M

1

1

(62)%

54

60

(12)%

220

236

(6)% Total operating expenses 1,348

1,355

–

5,068

4,966

2% Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 5

4

7%

170

173

(2)% TDS Telecom 23

23

–

110

110

(1)% All Other1 (4)

(6)

43%

(19)

(24)

21%

24

21

13%

261

259

1% Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 43

43

1%

182

181

– Interest and dividend income 3

3

(17)%

11

15

(23)% Gain (loss) on investments —

(1)

N/M

—

2

N/M Interest expense (39)

(50)

22%

(232)

(168)

(38)% Other, net —

—

20%

(1)

(1)

15% Total investment and other income (expense) 7

(5)

N/M

(40)

29

N/M Income before income taxes 31

16

90%

221

288

(23)% Income tax expense (benefit) (5)

—

N/M

33

19

82% Net income 36

16

N/M

188

269

(30)% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 5

2

N/M

32

43

(27)% Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 31

14

N/M

156

226

(31)% TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

—

N/M

39

—

N/M Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 14

$ 14

(2)%

$ 117

$ 226

(48)%























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 115

114

–

115

114

– Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.12

$ 0.12

(2)%

$ 1.03

$ 1.97

(48)%























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116

115

–

116

115

– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.11

$ 0.12

(4)%

$ 1.00

$ 1.93

(48)%





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 188

$ 269 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 895

909 Bad debts expense 60

77 Stock-based compensation expense 49

53 Deferred income taxes, net 52

190 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (182)

(181) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 180

189 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 26

27 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (2)

— (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

(5) (Gain) loss on investments —

(2) Other operating activities 61

3 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (22)

(16) Equipment installment plans receivable (116)

(54) Inventory (25)

12 Accounts payable (69)

173 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 43

4 Accrued taxes (49)

(120) Other assets and liabilities 14

4 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,103

1,532







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (1,131)

(1,338) Cash paid for acquisitions, licenses and other intangible assets (1,308)

(172) Cash received from investments 3

1 Cash paid for investments —

(3) Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 3

26 Advance payments for license acquisitions (20)

(30) Other investing activities (9)

5 Net cash used in investing activities (2,462)

(1,511)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,543

1,250 Repayment of long-term debt (2,081)

(110) Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares 1,110

— TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (5)

(3) UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (16)

(11) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (8)

(14) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (31)

(23) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (119)

(78) Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (62)

(41) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(2) Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries —

(11) Other financing activities (7)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 321

957







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,038)

978







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,452

474 End of period $ 414

$ 1,452

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31, 2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 367

$ 1,429 Short-term investments —

3 Accounts receivable, net 1,151

1,112 Inventory, net 178

154 Prepaid expenses 103

105 Income taxes receivable 184

187 Other current assets 61

36 Total current assets 2,044

3,026







Assets held for sale 18

2







Licenses 4,097

2,638







Goodwill 547

547







Other intangible assets, net 197

213







Investments in unconsolidated entities 479

477







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,361

3,972







Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,040

998







Other assets and deferred charges 710

652







Total assets $ 13,493

$ 12,525

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

December 31, 2021

2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 6

$ 5 Accounts payable 481

508 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 236

193 Accrued interest 10

16 Accrued taxes 45

69 Accrued compensation 137

132 Short-term operating lease liabilities 141

129 Other current liabilities 124

101 Total current liabilities 1,180

1,153







Liabilities held for sale —

1







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 921

863 Long-term operating lease liabilities 960

940 Other deferred liabilities and credits 759

541







Long-term debt, net 2,928

3,424







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 11

10







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,496

2,482 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

— Treasury shares, at cost (461)

(477) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5

(4) Retained earnings 2,812

2,802 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,927

4,804







Noncontrolling interests 807

789







Total equity 6,734

5,593







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,493

$ 12,525

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)



December 31, 2021

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

TDS

Corporate

& Other

Intercompany

Eliminations

TDS

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 156

$ 101

$ 210

$ (100)

$ 367



















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 4,088

$ 746

$ 7

$ —

$ 4,841 Investment in unconsolidated entities 439

4

44

(8)

479

$ 4,527

$ 750

$ 51

$ (8)

$ 5,320



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,606

$ 1,665

$ 90

$ —

$ 4,361



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 3

$ —

$ 3

$ —

$ 6 Non-current portion 2,728

3

197

—

2,928

$ 2,731

$ 3

$ 200

$ —

$ 2,934

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Wireline, Incumbent $ 86

$ 84

3%

$ 345

$ 330

4% Wireline, Expansion 10

6

67%

34

19

74% Cable 66

63

6%

263

245

8% Total residential 162

153

6%

641

594

8% Commercial 45

48

(7)%

183

194

(6)% Wholesale 46

47

(2)%

181

187

(3)% Total service revenues 254

248

2%

1,005

975

3% Equipment revenues —

—

2%

1

1

(12)% Total operating revenues 254

248

2%

1,006

976

3%























Cost of services 103

104

(1)%

404

392

3% Cost of equipment and products —

—

71%

1

1

(2)% Selling, general and administrative 75

70

7%

291

270

8% Depreciation, amortization and accretion 52

50

3%

198

203

(2)% (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

—

76%

2

1

N/M Total operating expenses 231

226

2%

896

866

4%























Operating income $ 23

$ 23

–

$ 110

$ 110

(1)%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 239

$ 366

$ 1,103

$ 1,532 Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 404

424

1,131

1,338 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (165)

$ (58)

$ (28)

$ 194





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

