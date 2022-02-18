Blaze Audio releases full matrix DSP amplifier range with app based set-up and easy configuration of multi-zone sound systems.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PowerZone Connect series of commercial amplifiers are designed to make life easier for AV installers and Systems Integrators. Once the amps are installed - it's simple to connect to the built in Wi-Fi, open the browser-based Control app - then set up any system, easily configuring your settings and the EQ for different sound zones.

PowerZone Connect is an ultra-compact, half rack amp, that will fit into many commercial locations. Its currently available in 2 channel and 4 channel versions, with between 60W to 250W per channel. All channels can drive both low impedance (4Ω to 16Ω) and constant voltage (70V/100V) loudspeaker loads – making it perfect for a wide range of systems. Further flexibility comes from our power sharing technology, which delivers available power across the output channels.

There are 4 products and power output options that cover different loudspeaker loads >

PowerZone Connect 122 (Lo-Z = 2x60W / Hi-Z = 1x125W)

PowerZone Connect 252 (Lo-Z = 2x125W / Hi-Z = 1x250W)

PowerZone Connect 254 (Lo-Z = 4x60W / Hi-Z = 2x125W)

PowerZone Connect 504 (Lo-Z = 4x125W - Hi-Z = 2x250W)

Once connected to the amp, the PowerZone Control app allows you to easily create the most impressive multi-zone sound system. System integrators and Installers can manage even the most complex install projects with this dedicated app.

Simply connect through any browser to the amplifier's built-in Wi-Fi, or directly via the network port. Then configure everything from your phone, tablet, or laptop. With four analogue inputs, and one stereo digital input, you can easily route any input source to any output channel – and create impressive sound zones in minutes.

PowerZone Control makes life simple thanks to its intuitive interface – where quick access the system means set-up takes only a few minutes. The main dashboard shows the overview of your system, where volume levels are easily adjusted for each speaker zone you created. Then navigate further to access advanced configuration and professional tuning settings. Explore a variety of tuning options including delay settings, speaker EQ, Hi-Z and Lo-Z, and various other output options. When new features and system configuration options are added these will be available in the web app, or with firmware updates that are straightforward to access & install.

AV Installers and System builders now have complete commercial flexibility as a small range of amps covers a wide range of projects – then save time and complexity on site as the entire system can even be set up from your phone.

Blaze Audio – The Power Behind Great Sound.

