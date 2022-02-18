Epes Transport Introduces New Truck Driver Hiring Website

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epes Transport has introduced a new professional truck driver hiring website, https://driver.epestransport.jobs/. The mobile-friendly site features a new look and feel, improved functionality, and a streamlined online application process.

"Professional truck drivers are the lifeblood of our company's operations," said Phil Peck, president of Epes Transport. "We understand how competitive it is in the marketplace for drivers and we are confident Epes has much to offer."

Epes Transport is a regional dry-van full truckload carrier dedicated to providing quality transportation services. The company's major transportation markets include the Southeast, Southwest, Northeast and Midwest. Epes Transport operates a fleet of over 1,350 power units, over 7,500 trailers and employs approximately 1,200 drivers.

Epes has terminals strategically located in the Eastern U.S. to include Greensboro, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Winston Salem, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Rockwall, Texas; Valdosta, Georgia; Morristown, Tennessee; and Meridian, Mississippi.

Epes Transport, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the largest private trucking companies in North Carolina and provides truckload and dedicated contract carriage services to a variety of industries. Epes is a business unit of Penske Logistics. Visit epestransport.com to learn more.

