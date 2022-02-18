SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the newest additions to its premium Mobile ES1 car subwoofer, speaker, and amplifier lineup, including XS-W122ES, XS-W124ES, XS-163ES, XS-692ES, XM-5ES, XM-4ES, and XM-1ES. With high-quality sound and seamless usability, Sony's latest car audio offerings deliver a superior entertainment experience.

Sony Electronics Introduces Premium Mobile ES™ Subwoofers, Speakers, and Amplifiers

"We are thrilled to add new and powerful options to our celebrated Mobile ES lineup," said Tyler Ishida, President of the Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With unrivaled acoustics, higher power output, and astonishing clarity, these new products deliver an elevated standard for in-car audio."

New Model Overview:

XS-W122ES: 12'' 2-ohm Subwoofer

XS-W124ES: 12'' 4-ohm Subwoofer

XS-163ES : 6 1/2" 3-way Component Speakers

XS-692ES: 6 x 9" 2-way Component Speakers

XM-5ES: 5-channel Power Amplifier

XM-4ES : 4-channel Power Amplifier

XM-1ES: Mono Power Amplifier

Mobile ES XS-W122ES (2-ohm) & XS-W124ES (4-ohm) Subwoofers' Key Features:

Separated Notch Edge Surround: The woofer surround features a proprietary Sony technology with distinctive curved notches, improving the vertical amplitude symmetry for dramatically reduced distortion and enhanced clarity.

Five-beam Frame Structure & Dynamic Air Diffuser: The five-beam frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and voice coil cooling.

Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone.

Mobile ES XS-163ES & XS-692ES Speakers' Key Features:

Separated Notch Edge Surround: The woofer surround features a proprietary Sony technology with distinctive curved notches, improving the vertical amplitude symmetry for dramatically reduced distortion and enhanced clarity.

Soft Dome Tweeter: Compatible with High-Resolution Audio, a soft dome tweeter diaphragm is directly attached to the voice coil, designed to cover the music's ultra-high ends, with a frequency range extending up to 40kHz.

Five-beam Frame Structure & Dynamic Air Diffuser: The five-beam frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and voice coil cooling.

Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone.

Phase Plug: The resonance damping phase plug on the XS-163ES and the XS-692ES' woofers, as well as the XS-163ES' midrange driver, help realize ideal frequency response, right up to the crossover points. A rigid aluminum bobbin (XS-163ES only) and Dynamic Air Diffuser further support the speaker's wide frequency response, for controlled and dynamic bass/midrange delivery.

Bi-amp Terminals and Gain Selector in Crossover Networks: The audiophile-grade crossover features optimized, low-resistance film capacitors for clear high-frequency reproduction. Plus, inductive winding and air-core coils deliver crisp mid and powerful sound on demand. It features a bi-amp capable design to mitigate current distortion to the tweeter when running the woofer with high input levels. A dedicated gain selector balances the woofer and tweeter signal levels and enables tweeter level adjustment even when driving the components from a single amplifier.

Mobile ES XM-5ES, XM-4ES & XM-1ES Power Amplifiers' Key Features:

High-resolution Audio Compatible (XM-5ES/XM-4ES Only) : With High-Resolution Audio, users can hear the subtle nuances of studio-quality sound in higher than CD quality, authentically delivering the artists' true intent.

High Power Output: Boost in-car music with a highly efficient Class-D amplifier that provides a variety of speaker configurations, all at 4 ohms: XM-5ES (100Wx4+450W RMS); XM-4ES (100Wx4 RMS); XM-1ES (600W RMS).

Powerful Sound with Astonishing Clarity: Sony's many years of digital amplifier engineering expertise made it possible to create a compact and powerful amplifier with uncompromising sound quality.

Premium Components for Superior Sound: A DC converter with a toroidal core transformer is chosen for less electromagnetic interference. The upgraded inductors with OFC wires are selected for lower internal resistance and improved sound character, while the high-capacity electrolytic capacitors contribute to precise and responsive bass.

High-quality Speaker Terminal: The speaker terminal features Hex-key screws, providing a durable method of tightening the wire connections while accepting bare wire or wire ferrules (up to AWG #8) for superior electrical performance, high-quality sound, and safe connection.

Sturdy Built Structures : The sturdy aluminum frame and solid (1.2mm) bottom plate reduce vibration and wick away heat, resulting in low resonance and a tightly controlled musical performance.

Enhanced Control and Connection : Controls are logically configured and easy to understand and use. Updated grouping allows for intuitive operation, while common connections are placed together for installation simplicity.

Signal Summing for Seamless Connection to Factory Audio: The new signal summing feature combines pre-filtered audio signals from modern factory car audio systems to accurately amplify the full stereo frequency range available and allow for flexible installation in various types of vehicles and audio system setups. 2

Combined Pre-outs: The consolidated line-level signal can be sent to other mono or stereo amps in the chain for seamless installation. Passing through and combining channels in either stereo or mono modes allows for the addition of other amplifiers.

Pricing and Availability:

The XS-W122ES will have a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is available for purchase in May 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xsw122es.

The XS-W124ES will have a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is available for purchase in May 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xsw124es.

The XS-163ES will have a suggested retail price of $599.99 and is available for purchase in July 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xs163es.

The XS-692ES will have a suggested retail price of $499.99 and is available for purchase in July 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xs692es.

The XM-5ES will have a suggested retail price of $999.99 and is available for purchase in summer 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xm5es.

The XM-4ES will have a suggested retail price of $599.99 and is available for purchase in summer 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xm4es.

The XM-1ES will have a suggested retail price of $599.99 and is available for purchase in summer 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xm1es.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.



[1] Mobile ES and Mobile ES logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Corporation.

[2] Consult with a Sony Mobile ES authorized retailer for this type of installation.

