Diversified Medical Healthcare to invest $51 million, add 185 new professionals to its South Carolina operations Company marks announcement of Life Sciences Week in SC with major expansion of its businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In another sign of the rapidly expanding life sciences industry in South Carolina, Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH) today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County, S.C. The company's $51 million investment will create 185 new jobs.

Founded in 2011, DMH is a holding entity with multiple brands underneath its umbrella, all dedicated to providing healthcare solutions or improved patient care on a national basis. DMH's companies are Premier Medical Laboratory Services, CPT Medical, Vessel Medical and OnGen which between them provide expertise in the arenas of clinical reference laboratories, medical supply and equipment distribution, sterile medical manufacturing, and medical software. The companies combined serve customers in all 50 U.S. states and several foreign countries.

The announcement was made during a special program at SCBIO 2022: The Life Sciences Conference of South Carolina, taking place in Charleston, SC. The conference was attended by more than 500 live and virtual attendees from across the country and multiple countries, indicative of the thriving industry which has expanded rapidly across the Palmetto State. Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Feb. 21-25 as Life Sciences Week in the state, in honor of its rapid growth and opportunity to benefit all South Carolinians.

"Our mission is to positively impact patient lives with solutions that drive the healthcare industry forward. All of our companies under DMH work together to address many needs within the healthcare industry," said Diversified Medical Healthcare CEO Kevin Murdock. "We are extremely proud to expand in our home state of South Carolina to carry out that mission on a larger scale and are appreciative of everyone who helped to make this possible."

The corporate headquarters of DMH is located at 6000 Pelham Road in Greenville. The announced expansion by the DMH companies will result in a portion of company operations expanding into a new 136,000 sq. ft. facility in Garlington North at 315 Tanner Price Way, Greenville, SC. The expansive facility overlooks a key interstate connector in I-85, ideal for the organization's expanding business nationally as well as statewide.

The expansion also will support the company's launch of its MyHealthPro product line, which produces retail-based genetic testing kits for at-home use. The tests, which will be sold directly to consumers, identify potential genetic markers for susceptibility and identification of medical issues. Additionally, it will enable their in-house research and development team of scientists to further conduct vital research for the growth of their lab developed test offerings which serve the most up-to-date needs of the population. Through this growth, all Diversified Medical Healthcare companies will continue to fill supply chain gaps and create solutions to make healthcare more efficient and effective for improved patient outcomes.

"I am thrilled that Diversified Medical Healthcare continues to grow and succeed in South Carolina. Today's expansion announcement once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where medical companies want to do business. Congratulations to DMH, and we look forward to many more years of our business partnership," noted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Over the last two years of the pandemic, Diversified Medical's companies developed groundbreaking solutions for COVID-19 and provided a testing capacity of over 100,000 tests per day with 98% result delivery in under 24 hours. Its laboratory became the trusted testing partner for state health departments and Health and Human services surge sites throughout the country. Its custom surgical procedure tray company expanded production to add in-house manufacturing of millions of COVID-19 testing kits. The company also supported development and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and worked around the clock to achieve unmatched innovation in science and technology for the fight against COVID-19.

"South Carolina's life sciences sector is booming, and this latest expansion by Diversified Medical Healthcare in Greenville County is further testament to this critical sector's growth. Congratulations to DMH on their success right here in South Carolina," added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

"We are always pleased when a homegrown organization like Diversified Medical Healthcare chooses to expand and deepen its commitment to Greenville County," stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. "The company's expertise in medical software, sterile manufacturing, medical supply and equipment distribution, and clinical lab operations – along with its passion for being good community leaders -- fits well here, and we wish them continued success into the future."

The expansion is now underway and is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the DMH team should email HR@DivMedInc.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with site preparation and building construction for the additional facility at Garlington North.

ABOUT: Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), headquartered in Greenville, SC is a holding entity with several portfolio companies providing healthcare solutions for improved patient care nationwide. Offering advanced clinical laboratory services that span throughout the US, their fully accredited laboratories include Premier Medical Laboratory Services, Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services, and First Medical Laboratory Services. DMH also provides medical supply and equipment distribution under Vessel Medical, delivers custom procedure trays for various surgical needs with CPT Medical, and helps to quickly and accurately manage medical data with their medical data software company, OnGen. For more information, please visit www.divmedinc.com or call 833.639.0143.

