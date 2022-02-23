United Medical Credit Named a Top 5 Medical Loans Provider for 2022

United Medical Credit Helps Patients Afford and Access Quality Medical Care Through the Help of their Lending Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Medical Credit, a leading provider of specialty healthcare financing, announced the company was named a Top 5 Medical Loans Provider.

To learn more about United Medical Credit and why they are a top medical loan provider, visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/united-medical-credit-is-mentioned-as-a-top-5-medical-loans-provider/.

Using their customized loan matching software, United Medical Credit offers more patient lenders, more approved loans, and more revenue options for doctors' offices. United Medical Credit also accepts applicants with cosigners, which allows borrowers to access loans ranging from $1,000 to $35,000.

"This gives borrowers more flexibility in choosing payment terms and interest rates that work with their budget and lifestyle. It can also help lower interest rates, especially on longer-term loans," noted Bronwyn Droog, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, adding consumers only need apply and prequalify one time through the company's streamlined application portal.

"This puts the power in borrowers' hands because they can choose from loan packages they're offered and select the one that best meets their medical and financial needs. With approvals in as little as one business day and direct funding to in-network healthcare providers as soon as 24 hours later, this saves borrowers and providers time and stress."

Droog said she and the experienced team at United Medical Credit were thrilled to be named a Top 5 Medical Loans Provider and proud to work with some of the best-known lenders in the business.

About United Medical Credit

United Medical Credit (UMC) is a leading provider of specialty healthcare financing. Our expanded credit programs offer more lenders and more loan options for patients seeking elective health and wellness care. For more than 10 years, we've established a trusted network of preferred providers in specialties including cosmetic surgery, plastic surgery, dentistry, fertility, weight loss, and other general wellness programs. Providers enrolled with UMC can offer their patients higher approval rates and affordable loan terms while realizing upfront payments and better financial performance for their practice. Our mission connects patients and providers with smart payment solutions that drive better personal care and stronger practice growth. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.

