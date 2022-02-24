InventHelp Inventor Develops Lint Removal Device for Dryer Screens (CLR-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an appliance repair technician and I wanted to create a device to ease the task of cleaning lint from a dryer screen housing," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the ELINTMINATOR BRUSH. My design offers a timesaving alternative to traditional lint removal methods."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to remove lint from a clothes dryer screen housing. In doing so, it eliminates the buildup of lint along the walls of the inside of the lint screen housing. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

