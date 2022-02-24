National Restaurant Association Show® Reveals Recipients of Prestigious 2022 Kitchen Innovations® Awards

2022 Show to mark the largest showcase of foodservice innovations in event's history by celebrating 2022, 2021 and 2020 KI awardees

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show today announced the 2022 recipients of the Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards, which recognizes the year's most forward-thinking and cutting-edge innovations that meaningfully improve foodservice operations. The National Restaurant Association Show is the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry, and will take place May 21-24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"Congratulations to the recipients of the 2022 Kitchen Innovations Awards," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "Each year, I'm eager to visit the KI Showroom to see how equipment advancements like these are contributing to improving operations by increasing efficiency and productivity, and ultimately supporting business growth."

The KI Awards program has earned a reputation for defining the gold standard of foodservice equipment innovations. This year's recipients reflect the trends and topics most important to foodservice operators today, while generating industry growth through a focus on automation, efficiency, safety improvements, sustainability, and more. The KI Awards recipients were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of industry leaders and internationally recognized food facility consultants, multi-unit executives, and design experts.

The 2022 Kitchen Innovations Awards recipients are :

Alto Shaam, Inc.— Converge® Multi-Cook Ovens

Botrista Technology—Botrista DrinkBot

Duke Manufacturing Co.—Duke Waterless Well

Frontline International Inc—Kitchen Controller

Frymaster / Welbilt Brand—Frymaster FilterQuick Intuition

Garland / Welbilt Brand—Active Compression for Clamshell Griddle

Hoshizaki America, Inc.—Refrigerated Pizza Prep Table

ITW – Food Equipment Group—The IBEX Oven

Kuvings—Kuvings Commercial Auto Blender Chef CB1000

T&S EasyInstall Hose Reel Cabinet—T&S Brass and Bronze Works

WMF Americas, Inc.—WMF 5000S+ Fully-Automatic Coffee Machine

Full descriptions of the 2022 Kitchen Innovations Awards recipients can be found here.

Cindric added, "While the Kitchen Innovations Showroom is always an exciting display of equipment innovations, this year will be like no other. Awardees from 2020, 2021 and 2022 will all be on display making this the largest Kitchen Innovations Showroom in the Show's history! We cannot wait for operators and manufacturers to connect and discover how this cutting-edge equipment will benefit their businesses."

The National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event. For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The National Restaurant Association Show, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in equity partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print, digital trade media and tradeshows, including the National Restaurant Association Show.

