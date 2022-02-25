Bestow Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

98 percent of employees say Bestow is a great place to work, 39 points higher than the average U.S. company

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance technology company Bestow is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time this year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bestow. This year, 98% of employees said it's a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at an average U.S. company.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire team at Bestow and want to congratulate everyone for all they do each day for our customers, partners, and each other," said Melbourne O'Banion, Co-Founder and CEO of Bestow. "We are excited to earn the Great Place to Work Certification™ as we enter into our fifth year of business on the heels of major progress and growth."

Bestow has a bold mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families, and the team has developed an incredible culture while delivering against that mission. In 2021, Bestow doubled headcount and revenue year-over-year while achieving pivotal business milestones, including strategic partnerships powered by its platform , becoming the first full-stack challenger carrier , and launching a SaaS offering which is a first-of-its-kind solution for the life insurance industry.

Foundationally, Bestow is a mission-driven company with guiding principles that include intellectual rigor, being customer obsessed, and delivering results. The team's commitment to these values is reflected in the survey results, which show at Bestow:

95% of employees feel management involves people in decision-making.

99% of employees agree that Bestow executives fully embody the best characteristics of the company.

99% of employees consider Bestow's benefits as special and unique; and

95% of employees look forward to coming to work at Bestow.

The company has plans to hire at least 150 people in 2022. According to Great Place to Work research , employees at Bestow are:

93% more likely to look forward to coming to work

Twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Employees are immensely valued at Bestow, and it shows in benefits offerings and employee engagement initiatives. One of Bestow's most-valued benefits is 100% paid medical, dental, and vision premiums for employees and their qualifying dependents. In addition to industry-standard benefits like unlimited paid time off, the company provides $1,000 a year to learn, grow and experience the world through a lifestyle spending account. Bestow also has employee-led and leadership-sponsored Employee Resource Groups like "Pride" and "Ladies and Allies at Bestow."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bestow is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Bestow has offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Des Moines, Iowa, with employees in 33 states. To learn more about what makes Bestow an exceptional place to work or view current job openings, visit bestow.com/careers .

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

