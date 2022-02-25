IGT Signs Comprehensive 20-Year Contract Extension with Rhode Island Lottery IGT to remain exclusive supplier of lottery, iLottery, instant ticket, and video lottery solutions and services through 2043; commits to 1,100 jobs and $155 million in investments in Rhode Island

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a comprehensive 20-year contract extension with the Rhode Island Lottery to remain the exclusive supplier of lottery, iLottery, instant ticket, and video lottery solutions and services through June 30, 2043. In addition to providing innovative solutions and services, IGT has committed to maintaining 1,100 lucrative jobs in Rhode Island.

"The Rhode Island Lottery has partnered with IGT since the early days of both businesses and has benefitted from piloting numerous IGT innovations over the years, including exciting iLottery solutions and sophisticated new ways of ticket printing that are now part of our growing portfolio," said Mark Furcolo, Rhode Island Lottery Director. "This extension signifies an impressive milestone, and we look forward to continued success and implementation of the most advanced lottery systems and solutions for many years to come."

"IGT's history is rooted in Rhode Island as the Company is one if its most successful high-tech startups, with the Rhode Island Lottery being our very first customer," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's good jobs and great people are the foundation of our success and one of the reasons why we have been able to support the Lottery in its continued evolution throughout our decades-long partnership. Over the next 20 years, we are committed to delivering unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive maximum growth for Rhode Island's third-largest revenue stream."

IGT will replace the Lottery's draw-based lottery central system with IGT's performance-driving Aurora™ product and all related lottery terminals and telecommunications equipment later this year. IGT will replace the draw-based lottery solution with IGT's latest technology again in 2033.

IGT will also upgrade the Lottery's iLottery system in 2023, offering a suite of powerful analytics for the Lottery. The upgraded iLottery system also creates convenience for players to access a user-friendly portal or award-winning mobile solution with a vast library of engaging content. IGT will replace the iLottery system with IGT's latest technology in 2034.

Additionally, IGT will continue as the exclusive printer and supplier of instant tickets to the Lottery. IGT will include tickets incorporating some of IGT's most compelling and well-known brands licensed by IGT to the Lottery's instant ticket portfolio throughout the term of the extension.

In 2025, IGT will replace the Lottery's video lottery central system connecting all of the video lottery terminals deployed by the Lottery at the two casinos operated by the Lottery. The new video lottery central system will allow for further reliability and security backed by more than 25 years of video lottery central system experience. IGT will replace the video lottery central system again in 2035.

Finally, IGT, through a joint venture with Bally's Corporation, will be the exclusive supplier of video lottery terminals to the Lottery commencing January 1, 2023.

In June 2021, Governor Dan McKee signed legislation, passed by the Rhode Island General Assembly in May 2021, authorizing the Lottery to enter into the extension. In connection with the extension, IGT has agreed to certain economic development initiatives, including agreeing to maintain 1,100 jobs in Rhode Island and a minimum Rhode Island payroll commencing with 2022, pay an aggregate of $27 million to the State ($13.5 million in each of 2023 and 2024) and invest $155 million in Rhode Island through 2043.

As the lottery market leader, IGT central systems process approximately 75 percent of U.S. lottery sales. For more information about IGT's lottery business, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

