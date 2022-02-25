Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $91.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $335.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2021 GAAP net income was $447.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $794.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share. Distributable Earnings in both periods includes a $191.3 million gain related to the sale of a 20.6% interest in the new affordable housing investment fund during the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.62 and $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter and full year, respectively. For GAAP purposes, the establishment of the fund resulted in a $1.2 billion positive mark-to-market adjustment directly to equity which did not impact earnings.
"2021 was a record investment year at Starwood Property Trust. We leveraged our global multi-cylinder platform to invest $16.7 billion, over 50% more than any previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, we invested $7.1 billion, and closed or committed to close over $3.0 billion after quarter end. With $24.1 billion of predominately floating rate assets, we remain very well positioned to navigate the current environment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"To fund our record pace of investments and our pipeline, we recently raised $1.7 billion from debt and equity. With $9.0 billion of available secured financing and corporate debt capacity, we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the market," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.
To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13726790
The playback can be accessed through March 4, 2022.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $83 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 189,723
$ 23,512
$ —
$ 3,957
$ —
$ 217,192
$ —
$ 217,192
Interest income from investment securities
15,971
531
—
25,023
—
41,525
(29,312)
12,213
Servicing fees
120
—
—
14,628
—
14,748
(5,748)
9,000
Rental income
1,370
—
37,653
8,839
—
47,862
—
47,862
Other revenues
71
65
60
3,246
—
3,442
(4)
3,438
Total revenues
207,255
24,108
37,713
55,693
—
324,769
(35,064)
289,705
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
47
—
—
—
76,010
76,057
3
76,060
Interest expense
61,636
9,755
10,273
5,653
29,432
116,749
(220)
116,529
General and administrative
11,078
4,276
5,103
23,697
4,300
48,454
83
48,537
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
371
1
(60)
66
—
378
—
378
Costs of rental operations
421
—
15,674
4,580
—
20,675
—
20,675
Depreciation and amortization
313
101
11,950
3,645
—
16,009
—
16,009
Credit loss provision, net
9,397
11,301
—
—
—
20,698
—
20,698
Other expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total costs and expenses
83,263
25,434
42,940
37,641
109,742
299,020
(134)
298,886
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
82,030
82,030
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
3,524
—
3,524
(2,686)
838
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
11,857
—
—
30,766
—
42,623
(43,913)
(1,290)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(10,243)
—
—
11,177
—
934
—
934
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
6,425
—
—
6,425
—
6,425
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,569
1,085
—
580
—
3,234
(484)
2,750
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(43)
162
—
12,488
—
12,607
—
12,607
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
13,997
370
6,121
744
(4,661)
16,571
—
16,571
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(346)
96
16
(1)
—
(235)
—
(235)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(5,140)
(91)
—
(5,231)
—
(5,231)
Other (loss) income, net
(939)
—
—
41
—
(898)
—
(898)
Total other income (loss)
15,852
1,713
7,422
59,228
(4,661)
79,554
34,947
114,501
Income (loss) before income taxes
139,844
387
2,195
77,280
(114,403)
105,303
17
105,320
Income tax (provision) benefit
(2,087)
(32)
—
(173)
1
(2,291)
—
(2,291)
Net income (loss)
137,757
355
2,195
77,107
(114,402)
103,012
17
103,029
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
—
(5,439)
(6,120)
—
(11,563)
(17)
(11,580)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 137,753
$ 355
$ (3,244)
$ 70,987
$ (114,402)
$ 91,449
$ —
$ 91,449
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
137,753
355
(3,244)
70,987
(114,402)
91,449
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
4,691
—
—
4,691
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,783
1,054
55
950
6,086
9,928
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
51,163
51,163
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(97)
—
(89)
(108)
—
(294)
Depreciation and amortization
253
91
12,021
3,779
—
16,144
Credit loss provision, net
9,397
11,301
—
—
—
20,698
Interest income adjustment for securities
895
—
—
5,896
—
6,791
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(247)
(247)
Other non-cash items
2
—
110
(2,020)
2
(1,906)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
10,243
—
—
(11,177)
—
(934)
Securities
(11,857)
—
—
(30,766)
—
(42,623)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
(6,425)
—
—
(6,425)
Derivatives
(16,690)
(429)
(7,927)
(1,514)
7,095
(19,465)
Foreign currency
346
(96)
(16)
1
—
235
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,569)
(1,085)
—
(580)
—
(3,234)
Sales of properties
—
—
—
(12,487)
—
(12,487)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
996
—
—
13,287
—
14,283
Realized credit loss
(7,050)
—
—
—
—
(7,050)
Securities
(6,138)
—
—
(594)
—
(6,732)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
7,027
—
—
7,027
Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund
—
—
196,410
—
—
196,410
Derivatives
3,718
217
(34)
503
—
4,404
Foreign currency
2,340
(91)
16
(1)
—
2,264
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,888
1,085
—
455
—
3,428
Sales of properties
—
—
—
7,508
—
7,508
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 126,213
$ 12,402
$ 202,595
$ 44,119
$ (50,303)
$ 335,026
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.41
$ 0.04
$ 0.67
$ 0.15
$ (0.17)
$ 1.10
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 705,499
$ 85,057
$ —
$ 9,735
$ —
$ 800,291
$ —
$ 800,291
Interest income from investment securities
67,589
2,190
—
96,771
—
166,550
(121,382)
45,168
Servicing fees
453
—
—
58,896
—
59,349
(20,610)
38,739
Rental income
5,486
—
234,840
38,505
—
278,831
—
278,831
Other revenues
294
293
198
6,278
—
7,063
(4)
7,059
Total revenues
779,321
87,540
235,038
210,185
—
1,312,084
(141,996)
1,170,088
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
948
—
—
(793)
167,594
167,749
24
167,773
Interest expense
206,353
37,671
59,970
22,543
119,402
445,939
(852)
445,087
General and administrative
42,000
14,557
8,067
88,879
17,472
170,975
327
171,302
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
893
250
(60)
101
—
1,184
—
1,184
Costs of rental operations
1,769
—
92,190
17,708
—
111,667
—
111,667
Depreciation and amortization
1,243
402
65,833
15,523
—
83,001
—
83,001
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(3,560)
11,895
—
—
—
8,335
—
8,335
Other expense
31
—
583
94
—
708
—
708
Total costs and expenses
249,677
64,775
226,583
144,055
304,468
989,558
(501)
989,057
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
162,333
162,333
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
4,319
—
4,319
(741)
3,578
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(8,277)
—
—
28,221
—
19,944
(20,331)
(387)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
13,836
—
—
55,214
—
69,050
—
69,050
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
6,425
—
—
6,425
—
6,425
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
6,984
1,160
—
815
—
8,959
(207)
8,752
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
16,584
189
—
22,211
—
38,984
—
38,984
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
73,209
1,253
10,155
8,288
(10,542)
82,363
—
82,363
Foreign currency loss, net
(36,045)
(183)
—
(64)
—
(36,292)
—
(36,292)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(289)
(1,264)
(5,281)
(113)
(481)
(7,428)
—
(7,428)
Other (loss) income, net
(7,407)
23
—
70
—
(7,314)
—
(7,314)
Total other income (loss)
58,595
1,178
11,299
118,961
(11,023)
179,010
141,054
320,064
Income (loss) before income taxes
588,239
23,943
19,754
185,091
(315,491)
501,536
(441)
501,095
Income tax (provision) benefit
(1,201)
306
—
(7,775)
1
(8,669)
—
(8,669)
Net income (loss)
587,038
24,249
19,754
177,316
(315,490)
492,867
(441)
492,426
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(14)
—
(20,121)
(24,993)
—
(45,128)
441
(44,687)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 587,024
$ 24,249
$ (367)
$ 152,323
$ (315,490)
$ 447,739
$ —
$ 447,739
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
587,024
24,249
(367)
152,323
(315,490)
447,739
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
19,373
—
—
19,373
Non-cash equity compensation expense
7,210
2,217
197
4,129
25,534
39,287
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
70,270
70,270
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(555)
—
(355)
(166)
—
(1,076)
Depreciation and amortization
1,003
363
66,101
15,078
—
82,545
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(3,560)
11,895
—
—
—
8,335
Interest income adjustment for securities
(1,437)
—
—
17,301
—
15,864
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(986)
(986)
Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses
(6,495)
—
—
405
—
(6,090)
Other non-cash items
14
—
(771)
(1,435)
415
(1,777)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(13,836)
—
—
(55,214)
—
(69,050)
Securities
8,277
—
—
(28,221)
—
(19,944)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
(6,425)
—
—
(6,425)
Derivatives
(80,740)
(1,497)
(17,269)
(10,966)
20,346
(90,126)
Foreign currency
36,045
183
—
64
—
36,292
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(6,984)
(1,160)
—
(815)
—
(8,959)
Sales of properties
(17,693)
—
—
(22,210)
—
(39,903)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
45,621
—
—
57,723
—
103,344
Realized credit loss
(14,807)
—
—
—
—
(14,807)
Securities
(38,180)
—
—
2,045
—
(36,135)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
7,027
—
—
7,027
Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund
—
—
196,410
—
—
196,410
Derivatives
9,251
217
(138)
5,563
—
14,893
Foreign currency
12,471
(145)
—
(64)
—
12,262
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
11,356
1,160
—
2,456
—
14,972
Sales of properties
8,298
—
12,483
—
20,781
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 542,283
$ 37,482
$ 263,783
$ 150,479
$ (199,911)
$ 794,116
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 1.80
$ 0.12
$ 0.87
$ 0.50
$ (0.66)
$ 2.63
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 65,064
$ 17,011
$ 14,136
$ 26,700
$ 93,861
$ 216,772
$ 590
$ 217,362
Restricted cash
39,853
43,408
954
20,337
—
104,552
—
104,552
Loans held-for-investment, net
13,499,520
2,027,426
—
9,903
—
15,536,849
—
15,536,849
Loans held-for-sale
2,590,005
—
—
286,795
—
2,876,800
—
2,876,800
Investment securities
1,155,452
31,923
—
1,165,395
—
2,352,770
(1,491,786)
860,984
Properties, net
124,503
—
887,553
154,331
—
1,166,387
—
1,166,387
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
—
—
1,040,309
—
—
1,040,309
—
1,040,309
Investments in unconsolidated entities
44,938
26,255
—
34,160
—
105,353
(15,256)
90,097
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Intangible assets
—
—
34,619
71,064
—
105,683
(42,119)
63,564
Derivative assets
34,265
128
8
391
13,424
48,216
—
48,216
Accrued interest receivable
106,251
3,207
—
947
5,988
116,393
(131)
116,262
Other assets
68,908
14,265
43,420
40,395
21,800
188,788
(162)
188,626
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
61,280,543
61,280,543
Total Assets
$ 17,728,759
$ 2,283,032
$ 2,020,999
$ 1,950,855
$ 135,073
$ 24,118,718
$ 59,731,679
$ 83,850,397
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 57,267
$ 8,917
$ 14,757
$ 58,920
$ 49,779
$ 189,640
$ 56
$ 189,696
Related-party payable
—
—
—
—
76,371
76,371
—
76,371
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
147,624
147,624
—
147,624
Derivative liabilities
12,870
260
—
291
—
13,421
—
13,421
Secured financing agreements, net
9,097,985
1,225,548
787,396
714,237
773,244
12,598,410
(21,560)
12,576,850
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,210,798
405,318
—
—
—
2,616,116
—
2,616,116
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
1,828,590
1,828,590
—
1,828,590
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
59,752,922
59,752,922
Total Liabilities
11,378,920
1,640,043
802,153
773,448
2,875,608
17,470,172
59,731,418
77,201,590
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
—
—
214,915
—
—
214,915
—
214,915
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
3,123
3,123
—
3,123
Additional paid-in capital
1,735,397
600,412
(365,922)
(388,196)
4,091,685
5,673,376
—
5,673,376
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(138,022)
(138,022)
—
(138,022)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
40,953
—
—
—
—
40,953
—
40,953
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
4,573,374
42,577
1,161,334
1,413,142
(6,697,321)
493,106
—
493,106
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
6,349,724
642,989
795,412
1,024,946
(2,740,535)
6,072,536
—
6,072,536
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
115
—
208,519
152,461
—
361,095
261
361,356
Total Permanent Equity
6,349,839
642,989
1,003,931
1,177,407
(2,740,535)
6,433,631
261
6,433,892
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 17,728,759
$ 2,283,032
$ 2,020,999
$ 1,950,855
$ 135,073
$ 24,118,718
$ 59,731,679
$ 83,850,397
View original content:
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.