TCL Adds Five New Smartphones to TCL 30 Series at Mobile World Congress 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, announces five brand new smartphones to its TCL 30 Series line-up at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022: TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E. These five entries to the 30 Series join a pair of U.S. exclusive smartphones already in the range - TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G, reinforcing the company's winning value, great performance and innovation propositions in a variety of accessible price points.

"The expansion of the TCL 30 Series shows our commitment to democratize technology so more people have access to reliable, high-performing, innovative smartphones," said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. "The TCL 30 Series portfolio is our way of giving consumers around the world the freedom to showcase their unique style through feature-packed technologies and connected experiences, inspiring them to get the most from life."

Level up your creative flair

TCL 30 Series contains innovative camera features across the line-up that will showcase everyone's unique style and creative flair.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, and TCL 30 SE all feature a 50MP AI triple camera, while the TCL 30 E has a dual camera with 50MP main lens. And for those that love group selfies, an ultra-wide front camera is available on TCL 30 5G and TCL 30+, so everyone can comfortably get in shot, bottling precious moments with loved ones.

Social media enthusiasts will relish Steady Snap, pausing time and clearly capturing subjects in motion; Intelligent AI detection, which detects up to 22 different scenes; AI HDR video, adjusting exposure and optimizing details; Low Light HDR for well-balanced shots in low light; and One Shot, providing different image types from one snap. Whether taking mouth-watering shots of their favorite meals, peculiar pet pictures, stylish portraits or awe-inspiring landscapes, these features enhance photos so anyone can level up their photography skills.

Get lost in rich and vibrant views

Screen quality is more important than ever, with so many passing the time on long train or bus journeys watching clips and movies on their smartphones. That's why the TCL 30 Series features rich, immersive displays that offer quality and eye care, with incredible value.

With 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens on TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30, as well as a 6.52-inch mini-notch display on TCL 30 SE and 30 E, details are crisply highlighted and colors are boosted, enhancing every scene so customers can feel closer to the action. Dual speakers are also featured on the TCL 30+ and 30, so customers can immerse themselves in their own world, whether watching movies, gaming, or listening to music.

As TCL spends more time on the phones connecting with others and the online world, it can have an adverse effect on eye health. To manage eye-care and eye fatigue, all TCL 30 Series smartphones are equipped with TCL's pioneering NXTVISION technology, which works to boost the screen experience while safeguarding eyes. Moreover, TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 are certified by TÜV Rheinland, hardware-level blue light reduction of 30%, delivers comfort without distorting colors.

Battery power that lasts longer-than-a-day

All five phones feature long-lasting battery power. The TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E come with 5000mAh of power, whilst TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 have 5010mAh battery power, relieving battery anxiety with better than day-long battery life. That means more time reading, watching, video calling, and photo taking, and less time looking for a power outlet.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 all support 18W fast charging - each device giving customers quick power when they need it. Additionally, all phones are supported by AI smart charging, which intelligently learns sleep patterns based on daily charging routines to reduce battery deterioration, extending long-term battery life.

With you on every adventure

Whether updating your social status on the go, at the beach taking selfies with friends, staying up to date with the latest trends or hitting the town for a night out, the TCL 30 Series matches smart styling with impressive durability and features.

Weighing only 184g, the strikingly sleek 7.74mm design on the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 means each device easily nestles in your hand, a small bag, or pocket. The trio have the incredibly slim designs when compared to others with the same battery capacity, so there are no compromises to the battery or the screen. With a soft, tactile finish against premium fiberglass on the back, the phones are resistant to scratches, sweat, bumps and warping, while the scratch-resistant glass on the front keeps screens looking clear and scuff-free.

Ultra-fast 5G connectivity and performance

Customers will enjoy TCL 30 5G's ultra-fast connectivity and performance, perfect for streaming content - from HD movies to fast paced games, video calling loved ones and downloading apps. TCL 30 5G joins a range of 5G TCL products across multiple categories, including smartphones, tablets, and CPEs, as part of TCL's mission to make a truly connected world.

Colors

The TCL 30+ and 30 are available in Muse Blue and Tech Black, while the TCL 30 5G comes in Dreamy Blue and Tech Black. The TCL 30 SE and 30 E are available in demure Space Grey and a rich Atlantic Blue. The TCL 30 SE is also available in Glacial Blue.

Pricing and availability

TCL 30 5G: from €249, availability in Europe in April 2022 , coming to select regions

TCL 30+: from €199, availability now in Europe , coming to select regions later

TCL 30: from €179, availability now in Europe , coming to select regions later

TCL 30 SE: from €149, availability now in Europe , coming to select regions later

TCL 30 E: from €139, availability in Europe in April 2022 , coming to select regions later

Prices vary by country.

To learn more about TCL's upcoming announcements, and for details on the products covered in this release, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

