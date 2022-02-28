THE 4A'S ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO ADDRESS EVOLVING TALENT NEEDS OF AGENCY MEMBERS Defines next chapter with expanded focus and addition of new senior leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading U.S. based advertising trade association, serving over 600+ members nationwide, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) announced today a new name, expanded focus and organizational changes of their Talent, Equity and Inclusion practice to address the changing needs and future of talent for agency members.

Specifically, the 4A's Talent, Equity and Inclusion practice will become the 4A's Talent, Equity and Learning Solutions practice and will continue to be led by Simon Fenwick as Executive Vice President. With a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging [DEIB], the group will expand on existing learning solution offerings and provide HR consulting services to member agencies.

The new organizational structure includes:

4A's Foundation will be led by newly appointed Senior Vice President, Tangie Murray

The Professional and Organizational Development (POD) practice will become the 4A's Learning Institute led by Sean McGlade , who has been promoted to SVP

Both Murray and McGlade will report to 4A's Simon Fenwick

The realignment under the newly created Talent, Equity and Learning Solutions practice will remain focused on supporting agency members and the advertising and marketing industry. The practice will also offer a new suite of consulting products focused on workforce planning, talent acquisition, management, and much more.

"Today's announcement is the next step in the 4A's journey to support our members in driving continued change across the industry," said Simon Fenwick, Executive Vice President, 4A's Talent, Equity and Learning Solutions. "In Tangie and Sean, we have two exceptional talents, each with incredible expertise and knowledge. I am excited to partner with them to continue to create the programming and initiatives that our members and industry need to make their DEIB and Learning goals a reality."

Tangie Murray's appointment will oversee the 4A's Foundation's continued growth. With over twenty years in the communications field, Tangie Murray has demonstrated the ability to drive strategies that leverage emotional intelligence and cultural competencies to drive purpose driven campaigns. In her early career, Murray worked in account management at Grey New York on Procter & Gamble, and then applied her strategic marketing skills to the non-profit and social impact sector across the arts, education, and entertainment sectors. During her tenure as Executive Director of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, she raised over $30 million for the organization's mission. Tangie is a member of the American Ballet Theatre's ABT RISE (DEI) Advisory Council, and also serves as a strategic advisor to the Black Artists + Designers Guild. As a staunch champion of artists, Tangie worked with the Obama White House on ACT/ART, an initiative created to harness the power of contemporary art to inspire social change, and on the President's Committee for the Arts & Humanities.

Sean McGlade's new appointment will continue to provide best-in-class content and solutions through the 4A's Learning Institute that are designed to revolutionize how members and partners attract, retain, and manage their workforces. The 4A's Learning Institute will continue to offer their industry-leading virtual programs, which include Campaign and Workplace Enlightenment to change how agencies build a more inclusive workplace and create inclusive work from the brief to the final product and the newly created 4A's Certifications to support new and mid-level managers and employees in their first couple of years at an agency.

McGlade has been instrumental in transforming the 4A's training practice, reshaping the learning ecosystem, and building a dynamic team of learning professionals since joining the organization in 2019. Through his leadership, new programs have been developed in response to the industry's need for greater equity and belonging in the industry, better leadership, and stronger teams. McGlade has also partnered with agencies and clients on bespoke program design, including a program with Verizon to fight bias. He has positioned the 4A's to deliver the next phase of programming designed to help agencies onboard, upskill, and retain employees. Along with his work with agencies, startups, and corporate training teams, Sean has taught arts and humanities courses at the School of The New York Times, Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, and the City University of New York.

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

About 4A's Foundation: Since 1997 the 4A's Foundation has helped discover, develop, and deliver the best-in-class diverse talent to the marketing industry through pipeline programs, scholarships, grants, and training for a more equitable industry future. Through MAIP , VANGUARD, Dear Black Talent and our education programs with Manhattan Early College for Advertising (MECA) and the School for Innovation in Advertising and Marketing (iAM), the Foundation has impacted the lives of over 4,500 professionals by providing the platform to launch and sustain their careers while offering a place for community.

