Comscore Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $96.5 million compared to $90.0 million in Q4 2020

Net income of $2.9 million compared to a net loss of $13.2 million in Q4 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million compared to $9.4 million in Q4 2020

FY 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for 2021 was $367.0 million compared to $356.0 million in 2020

Net loss of $50.0 million compared to $47.9 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $31.9 million compared to $32.3 million in 2020

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $22.3 million versus $50.7 million as of December 31, 2020

2022 Financial Outlook

Revenue expected to grow mid to high single digits over 2021

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be consistent with 2021

Recent Developments

Comscore Everywhere to launch a new standard for single-source cross-platform measurement, providing the industry with an unmatched measurement solution for content, advertising, planning and optimization across media and screens

Announced partnership with DoubleVerify to develop an industry-first cross-platform ad verification and audience measurement solution

Selected as one of Warner Media's alternative currency providers for national television and cross-platform measurement

In Q4, renewed some of our largest key accounts, including major renewals with Nexstar and Sinclair

New business with local TV stations, including new stations with NBCU, Entravision, Gray Television, Allen Media and Univision; and an expansion with Gray Television where Gray is now using Comscore's audience data as primary selling currency in 95 of 113 markets

Signed over 30 independent agencies in 2021, with more than half coming in Q4 alone

Key digital growth with Warner Music , TripleLift and a three-year deal with AMC Networks

Comscore Predictive Audiences partnered with Xandr to bring cookie-free CTV audience targeting to the UK and EMEA

In partnership with IHS Markit, released programmatic cookie-free audience targets for in-market auto shoppers that outperform competitors' cookie-based behavioral segments

Acquired Shareablee, an industry-leading marketing analytics and measurement company in the social media space, tracking over 20 million brands, publishers and creators in over 70 countries; clients include Mondelez, GroupM, ESPN, NBCUniversal and Vox Media

"I am excited to report that in the fourth quarter our teams delivered Comscore's highest quarterly revenue number in the last nine quarters, as we saw broad adoption across key areas of our product offering. This includes our Activation business, where we delivered 43% revenue growth year over year," said Bill Livek, Comscore CEO and Executive Vice Chair. "The marketplaces we are operating in are evolving rapidly, and Comscore remains well positioned, with our robust suite of census-based assets, to capitalize on the needs of our clients. I am proud of our team's execution, and we are excited to unlock the opportunity that is ahead of us in 2022."

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $96.5 million, up 7.3% from $90.0 million in Q4 2020, with growth from increases in TV, custom solutions, and Activation offset by lower syndicated digital revenue. Expenses from cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative were $92.9 million, up 9.2% compared to $85.0 million in Q4 2020.

Net income for the quarter was $2.9 million, compared to a net loss of $13.2 million in Q4 2020. After accounting for dividends on convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.01), compared to loss per share of $(0.18) in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.4 million, compared to $9.4 million in Q4 2020, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 13% and 10%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, impairment charges, change in fair value of financing derivatives and warrants liability, debt extinguishment costs, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Full-Year Summary Results

Revenue for 2021 was $367.0 million, up 3.1% compared to $356.0 million in 2020. Expenses from cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative were $370.8 million, up 7.4% compared to $345.4 million in 2020.

Net loss for the year was $50.0 million, compared to net loss of $47.9 million in 2020. Included in net loss for 2021 was a $15.3 million non-cash charge related to the convertible preferred stock transaction closed in Q1 2021. Included in net loss for 2020 was a non-cash impairment charge of $4.7 million related to property leases. After accounting for dividends on convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.78), compared to loss per share of $(0.67) in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.9 million, compared to $32.3 million in 2020, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 9%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $22.3 million. Total debt principal as of December 31, 2021, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $21.5 million. In 2021, the company used cash from its balance sheet to extinguish a foreign secured term note and pay transaction costs and dividends associated with its convertible preferred stock.

2022 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, the company believes 2022 revenue will increase mid to high single digits over 2021, driven by growth in TV and Activation and continued improvement in the movies business. We expect an adjusted EBITDA margin consistent with 2021 for 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, management decided to evaluate future revenue results around solution groups that better represent the company's evolving business and customer needs. Beginning with Q1 2022, we plan to present revenue in two solution groups:

Digital Ad Solutions; and

Cross Platform Solutions, which includes the movies business.

If we had evaluated revenue based on the new solution groups in 2021, revenue from Digital Ad Solutions and Cross Platform Solutions would have been approximately 60% and 40% of total revenue, respectively. We expect 2022 revenue from Digital Ad Solutions to increase by low to mid-single digits over 2021 and Cross Platform Solutions to increase by high single digits to double digits over 2021. Additional information about the new solution groups is set forth in the accompanying tables.

About Comscore

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding our strategic plans, commercial agreements, partnerships and product development plans, expected revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business, external market conditions, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and related government mandates, and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net income (loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss). These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,854

$ 31,126 Restricted cash 425

19,615 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,173 and $2,757, respectively 72,059

69,379 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,769

16,910 Total current assets 109,107

137,030 Property and equipment, net 36,451

30,973 Operating right-of-use assets 29,186

28,959 Deferred tax assets 2,811

2,741 Intangible assets, net 39,945

52,340 Goodwill 435,711

418,327 Other non-current assets 10,263

7,600 Total assets $ 663,474

$ 677,970 Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,575

$ 36,640 Accrued expenses 45,264

48,380 Contract liabilities 54,011

58,529 Customer advances 11,613

12,477 Warrants liability 10,520

2,831 Current operating lease liabilities 7,538

7,024 Secured term note —

12,644 Other current liabilities 12,850

5,750 Total current liabilities 165,371

184,275 Non-current operating lease liabilities 36,055

36,127 Non-current portion of accrued data costs 16,005

— Revolving line of credit 16,000

— Deferred tax liabilities 2,103

627 Senior secured convertible notes —

192,895 Financing derivatives —

11,300 Other non-current liabilities 16,879

23,756 Total liabilities 252,413

448,980 Commitments and contingencies





Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 82,527,609 and zero shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $211,863 as of December 31, 2021 187,885

— Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,472,391 and 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 or 2020 —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 97,172,086 shares issued and 90,407,290 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021, and 79,703,342 shares issued and 72,938,546 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 90

73 Additional paid-in capital 1,683,883

1,621,986 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,098)

(7,030) Accumulated deficit (1,218,715)

(1,156,055) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 (229,984)

(229,984) Total stockholders' equity 223,176

228,990 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 663,474

$ 677,970

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Years Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2019 Revenues

$ 367,013

$ 356,036

$ 388,645













Cost of revenues (1) (2)

203,044

180,712

199,622 Selling and marketing (1) (2)

66,937

70,220

89,145 Research and development (1) (2)

39,123

38,706

61,802 General and administrative (1) (2)

61,736

55,783

66,419 Amortization of intangible assets

25,038

27,219

30,076 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

—

4,671

— Impairment of goodwill

—

—

224,272 Impairment of intangible asset

—

—

17,308 Investigation and audit related

—

—

4,305 Restructuring (2)

—

—

3,263 Settlement of litigation, net

—

—

2,900 Total expenses from operations

395,878

377,311

699,112 Loss from operations

(28,865)

(21,275)

(310,467) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(9,629)

—

— Interest expense, net

(7,801)

(35,805)

(31,526) Other (expense) income, net

(5,778)

14,554

1,654 Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

2,895

(4,490)

336 Loss before income taxes

(49,178)

(47,016)

(340,003) Income tax (provision) benefit

(859)

(902)

1,007 Net loss

$ (50,037)

$ (47,918)

$ (338,996) Net loss available to common stockholders











Net loss

(50,037)

(47,918)

(338,996) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends

(12,623)

—

— Total net loss available to common stockholders

$ (62,660)

$ (47,918)

$ (338,996) Net loss available to common stockholders











Basic and diluted

$ (0.78)

$ (0.67)

$ (5.33) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:











Basic and diluted

80,802,053

71,181,496

63,590,882 Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (50,037)

$ (47,918)

$ (338,996) Other comprehensive (loss) income:











Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(5,068)

5,303

(1,712) Total comprehensive loss

$ (55,105)

$ (42,615)

$ (340,708)













(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Years Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2019 Cost of revenues

$ 1,603

$ 1,288

$ 1,852 Selling and marketing

1,791

2,226

3,615 Research and development

1,079

886

1,981 General and administrative

9,375

5,673

9,247 Restructuring

—

—

(137) Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 13,848

$ 10,073

$ 16,558

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Operating activities:









Net loss $ (50,037)

$ (47,918)

$ (338,996) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Amortization of intangible assets 25,038

27,219

30,076 Depreciation 15,793

14,064

12,778 Stock-based compensation expense 13,848

10,073

16,558 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,629

—

— Change in fair value of warrant liability 7,689

(4,894)

2,411 Non-cash operating lease expense 5,345

5,555

5,369 Non-cash interest expense on senior secured convertible notes 4,692

9,180

17,374 Amortization expense of finance leases 2,188

1,652

2,413 Accretion of debt discount 1,620

7,571

6,242 Amortization of deferred financing costs 378

1,560

1,078 Bad debt (benefit) expense (80)

1,693

727 Deferred tax (benefit) provision (1,719)

10

(3,727) Change in fair value of financing derivatives (1,800)

(10,287)

(5,100) Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets —

4,671

— Impairment of goodwill —

—

224,272 Impairment of intangible asset —

—

17,308 Change in fair value of investment in equity securities —

—

2,324 Other 1,082

908

(2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:









Accounts receivable (2,081)

2,024

2,738 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,145)

(6,283)

2,198 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (4,210)

(17,095)

10,438 Contract liability and customer advances (10,777)

7,341

(3,477) Current operating lease liability (5,597)

(6,327)

(7,638) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,856

717

(4,636)











Investing activities:









Capitalized internal-use software costs (14,747)

(15,078)

(11,500) Purchases of property and equipment (803)

(477)

(2,736) Cash and restricted cash acquired from acquisition 902

—

— Proceeds from sale of investment in equity securities —

—

3,776 Net cash used in investing activities (14,648)

(15,555)

(10,460)











Financing activities:









Principal payment and extinguishment costs on senior secured convertible notes (204,014)

—

— Principal payment and extinguishment costs on secured term note (14,031)

—

— Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock (4,760)

—

— Principal payments on finance leases (2,138)

(1,754)

(2,535) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (522)

(117)

(1,267) Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (329)

(367)

(2,070) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options —

142

1,191 Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid —

—

19,752 Proceeds from secured term note —

—

13,000 Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction —

—

4,252 Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit 16,000

—

— Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net of issuance costs 187,885

—

— Other (543)

—

(350) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,452)

(2,096)

31,973 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,218)

902

(302) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28,462)

(16,032)

16,575 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,741

66,773

50,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 22,279

$ 50,741

$ 66,773



As of December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,854

$ 31,126

$ 46,590 Restricted cash 425

19,615

20,183 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 22,279

$ 50,741

$ 66,773

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified:



Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (50,037)

$ (47,918)

$ (338,996)











Amortization of intangible assets 25,038

27,219

30,076 Depreciation 15,793

14,064

12,778 Income tax provision (benefit) 859

902

(1,007) Interest expense, net 7,801

35,805

31,526 Amortization expense of finance leases 2,188

1,652

2,413 EBITDA 1,642

31,724

(263,210)











Adjustments:









Stock-based compensation expense 13,848

10,073

16,695 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,629

—

— Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 712

—

— Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets —

4,671

— Impairment of goodwill —

—

224,272 Impairment of intangible asset —

—

17,308 Investigation and audit related —

—

4,305 Restructuring —

—

3,263 Settlement of certain litigation, net —

—

2,900 Other expense (income), net (1) 6,039

(14,164)

682 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 31,870

$ 32,304

$ 6,215 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 8.7 %

9.1 %

1.6 %



(1) Adjustments to other expense (income), net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives, interest make-whole derivative and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. Additionally, we recorded transaction costs related to the issuance of the warrants, which costs were allocated to the warrants liability and recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The remaining transaction costs were recorded in additional paid-in capital in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) for each of the periods identified:



Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (50,037)

$ (47,918)

$ (338,996)











Adjustments:









Amortization of intangible assets 25,038

27,219

30,076 Stock-based compensation expense 13,848

10,073

16,695 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,629

—

— Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets —

4,671

— Impairment of goodwill —

—

224,272 Impairment of intangible asset —

—

17,308 Investigation and audit related —

—

4,305 Restructuring —

—

3,263 Settlement of certain litigation, net —

—

2,900 Other expense (income), net (1) 6,039

(14,164)

682 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,517

$ (20,119)

$ (39,495)



(1) Adjustments to other expense (income), net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives, interest make-whole derivative and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. Additionally, we recorded transaction costs related to the issuance of warrants, which costs were allocated to the warrants liability and recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The remaining transaction costs were recorded in additional paid-in capital in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, litigation and restructuring expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, interest expense, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Revenues

$ 96,537

$ 89,990









Cost of revenues (1) (2)

49,777

43,499 Selling and marketing (1) (2)

17,368

17,869 Research and development (1) (2)

9,587

9,304 General and administrative (1) (2)

16,127

14,363 Amortization of intangible assets

6,172

6,705 Total expenses from operations

99,031

91,740 Loss from operations

(2,494)

(1,750) Other income, net

3,291

1,692 Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

1,011

(2,338) Interest expense, net

(232)

(9,076) Income (loss) before income taxes

1,576

(11,472) Income tax benefit (provision)

1,307

(1,740) Net income (loss)

$ 2,883

$ (13,212) Net loss available to common stockholders







Net income (loss)

2,883

(13,212) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends

(3,910)

— Total net loss available to common stockholders

$ (1,027)

$ (13,212) Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.18) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic and diluted

83,495,247

72,814,261 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ 2,883

$ (13,212) Other comprehensive (loss) income:







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(1,731)

3,862 Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,152

$ (9,350)









(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Cost of revenues

$ 49

$ 89 Selling and marketing

112

272 Research and development

(83)

69 General and administrative

2,614

2,115 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 2,692

$ 2,545

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,883

$ (13,212)







Amortization of intangible assets 6,172

6,705 Depreciation 3,920

3,747 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,307)

1,740 Finance lease amortization expense 703

443 Interest expense, net 232

9,076 EBITDA 12,603

8,499







Adjustments:





Stock-based compensation expense 2,692

2,545 Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 370

— Other income, net (1) (3,249)

(1,658) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 12,416

$ 9,386 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 12.9 %

10.4 %



(1) Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives and interest make-whole derivative included in other income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,883

$ (13,212)







Adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets 6,172

6,705 Stock-based compensation expense 2,692

2,545 Other income, net (1) (3,249)

(1,658) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,498

$ (5,620)



(1) Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives and interest make-whole derivative included in other income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss).



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) GAAP net (loss) income $ (36,355)

$ (18,545)

$ 1,980

$ 2,883















Adjustments:













Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,629

—

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 6,439

6,255

6,172

6,172 Stock-based compensation expense 4,937

3,185

3,034

2,692 Other expense (income), net (1) 8,351

6,519

(5,582)

(3,249) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (6,999)

$ (2,586)

$ 5,604

$ 8,498



(1) Adjustments to other expense (income), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives and interest make-whole derivative included in other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss).



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (13,184)

$ (10,401)

$ (11,121)

$ (13,212)















Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 6,918

6,846

6,750

6,705 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 4,671

—

—

— Stock-based compensation expense 2,658

2,346

2,524

2,545 Other income, net (1) (6,892)

(1,542)

(4,072)

(1,658) Non-GAAP net loss $ (5,829)

$ (2,751)

$ (5,919)

$ (5,620)



(1) Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives and interest make-whole derivative included in other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

Revenues

Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:



Year Ended December 31,







(In thousands) 2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 255,073

69.5 %

$ 253,652

71.2 %

$ 1,421

0.6 % Analytics and Optimization 81,306

22.2 %

69,080

19.4 %

12,226

17.7 % Movies Reporting and Analytics 30,634

8.3 %

33,304

9.4 %

(2,670)

(8.0) % Total revenues $ 367,013

100.0 %

$ 356,036

100.0 %

$ 10,977

3.1 %



Three Months Ended December 31,







(In thousands) 2021

(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2020

(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 64,722

67.0 %

$ 63,634

70.7 %

$ 1,088

1.7 % Analytics and Optimization 23,356

24.2 %

19,253

21.4 %

4,103

21.3 % Movies Reporting and Analytics 8,459

8.8 %

7,103

7.9 %

1,356

19.1 % Total revenues $ 96,537

100.0 %

$ 89,990

100.0 %

$ 6,547

7.3 %

If we had evaluated revenue in 2021 based on our new solution groups, revenues from these offerings would have been as follows:



Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

Year Ended



(In thousands) March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021

% of Total

2021 Revenue Digital Ad Solutions $ 53,045

$ 52,497

$ 57,038

$ 59,398

$ 221,978

60.5 % Cross Platform Solutions 37,285

35,162

35,449

37,139

145,035

39.5 % Total revenues $ 90,330

$ 87,659

$ 92,487

$ 96,537

$ 367,013

100.0 %

