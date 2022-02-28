Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health President and CEO, to be recognized as Businesswoman of the Year at Bryant University 25th Women's Summit®

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Bryant University Women's Summit® will be held in-person, with an option for virtual participation, on Wednesday April 27, 2022. This year's theme, "Leadership through a New Lens," highlights women's leadership in a changing context and features the perspectives of three acclaimed keynote speakers. Established in 1997, the Bryant Women's Summit is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Rhode Island and the region.

At the 25th Bryant University Women’s Summit on April 27, 2022, Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer at CVS Health, a Fortune 4 diversified health services company, will receive the Kati C. Machtley Businesswoman of the Year Award and deliver the luncheon keynote address. Nikkia Reveillac, Director of Consumer Insights at Netflix, and leadership strategist and author Ginny Clarke, are also keynote speakers. (PRNewswire)

Bryant University's 25th Women's Summit® on April 27, 2022 , will explore "Leadership Through a New Lens."

View Bryant University Release here

Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer at CVS Health, a Fortune 4 diversified health services company, will receive the Kati C. Machtley Businesswoman of the Year Award and deliver the luncheon keynote address. Keynote sessions for the morning and afternoon will be delivered by Nikkia Reveillac, Director of Consumer Insights at Netflix, and leadership strategist and author Ginny Clarke.

Under her leadership, CVS Health touches the lives of more than 100 million people each year through its unique combination of assets, including more than 9,900 pharmacies and over 1,000 MinuteClinic and HealthHub locations. CVS Health also serves an estimated 34 million people through its health insurance products and services. Prior to becoming CVS Chief Executive Officer in February 2021, Ms. Lynch was Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President of Aetna and responsible for driving the strategy to deliver consumer-focused, high-value health care to the millions of people Aetna serves.

In 2021, Lynch was named to the top spot on Fortune's list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, and she has been on that list for the past six years (2016-2021). Lynch was also included last year on Forbes' inaugural "50 over 50" list. She was recognized by Forbes as one of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020 and 2021, and was also included on Business Insider's Top 100 People Transforming Business list in 2019.

"We are pleased to recognize Karen Lynch for her outstanding contributions to her field and the region," said Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "In leading CVS as it has played a significant role in the national response to COVID-19, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership that makes her an inspirational role model."

Keynote speakers

The Bryant Women's Summit 2022 slate of speakers also features these dynamic and inspiring leaders:

Nikkia Reveillac is recognized as a change agent in the areas of innovation and organizational design and has driven success for the world's leading brands by challenging assumptions. At Netflix she leads a team at the intersection of content, marketing and product. In addition to Netflix, over the course of her career she has led research and insight initiatives at organizations including Twitter and Colgate-Palmolive to leverage empathy and unlock pathways for growth.

Ginny Clarke was Director of Executive Recruiting at Google from 2016-2020, where she led the Diversity, Internal Mobility and Non-tech Recruiting teams. Prior to Google, she was a partner in a global executive search firm and authored Career Mapping: Charting Your Course in the New World of Work. Her podcast, Fifth Dimensional Leadership, is for leaders, thinkers and future-makers dedicated to creating the conscious workplace of tomorrow.

In addition to the inspiring keynote speakers, , this year's Women's Summit will feature breakout panel discussions on leadership, communication, finance, entrepreneurship, personal branding, diversity, health and wellness, technology and career advancement. The Bryant Women's Summit is supported by generous sponsors including Amica Mutual Insurance, Platinum sponsor.

Over the past 25 years, the Bryant Women's Summit® has featured prominent speakers who have helped thousands of women and men discover and achieve their full potential. The Women's Summit has sold out every year since its inception. Notable keynote speakers have included Mika Brzezinski, Geena Davis, Viola Davis, Angela Duckworth, Ph.D., Amy Edmonson, Ph.D, Geraldine Ferraro, Jody Hoffer Gittell, Ph.D., Carla Harris, Arianna Huffington, Soledad O'Brien, Suze Orman, and Jane Pauley.

BRYANT UNIVERSITY

For nearly 160 years, Bryant University in Smithfield, RI, has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The University delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, STEM and the liberal arts. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/.

(PRNewsfoto/Bryant University) (PRNewswire)

