NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL (BERMUDA) BANKOH INVESTMENT SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate Bank of Hawaii Subsidiary for Northstar Financial (Bermuda) Annuity Sales

HONOLULU, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes continues to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) ("Northstar") purchased through Bankoh Investment Services, which is a subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH). Northstar was a Segregated Accounts Company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and touted its fixed and variable annuity products as offering segregated account protection, generous liquidity terms and a variety of commitment periods, as well as the benefits of a Bermuda trust structure.

Investors are suing their investment firms, including Bankoh Investment Services, after Northstar's bankruptcy and liquidation in which investors allege that their financial advisors misrepresented the investment as a safe, low risk product like a CD that had guaranteed monthly income with principal protection.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Bankoh Investment Services' sales practices concerning Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda). Current and former customers of Bankoh Investment Services who purchased Northstar Financial (Bermuda) annuity products with information related to the handling of their investments are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-899-2308.

