RCI Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 25%

Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%, to $0.05 per share from $0.04, for the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ending March 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)
The dividend establishes a new annualized rate of $0.20 per share and marks RCI's 25th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable March 29, 2022, to holders of record March 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of March 14, 2022.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

