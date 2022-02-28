Ropes & Gray Expands Los Angeles Private Equity Team with Partner Bianca Levin-Soler

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Bianca Levin-Soler has joined the firm as a partner in its private equity practice. Bianca will be based in Ropes & Gray's new Los Angeles office.

With significant experience in all facets of private equity and corporate finance, Bianca brings deep knowledge and a commercial approach to her practice. She has represented private equity firms and their portfolio companies in a variety of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, public and private mergers and acquisitions, SPACs and restructurings.

"Ropes & Gray is synonymous with private equity. Bianca joins a global team known for delivering smart, strategic, commercial advice in all points of a private equity investment lifecycle," said Julie Jones, chair.

Most recently, Bianca served as vice president and associate general counsel of transactions for the San Bernardino, CA-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. In that role, she provided legal counsel on private investments and other financial matters for the Tribe and its affiliates including the acquisition of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. She was previously a partner in the mergers & acquisitions practice of another leading law firm.

"Bianca is an experienced private equity lawyer, who expands our growing global practice," said David Blittner, chair of the firm's private equity practice. "Our market-leading West Coast private equity team, with more than 100 attorneys, is known for advising clients on the full spectrum of complex issues affecting private equity funds, their portfolio companies and investors."

"Bianca's established relationships with premier private equity funds, and her strong legal skills and business perspective, make her an invaluable advisor to the clients she serves," said David Djaha, managing partner. "She is a great addition to our growing LA team."

"I am excited to join Ropes & Gray's top-ranked private equity team and rapidly expanding Los Angeles office," Bianca said. "Ropes & Gray is the leading firm for private equity with a strong global team of the industry's sharpest and most commercial PE lawyers."

Ropes & Gray is among the most established private equity law firms in the world. In 2021, the firm advised on more than $400 billion in private equity and M&A transactions, consistently ranking second among all firms in league tables for private equity buyouts published by Mergermarket.

Ropes & Gray is building a team of lawyers for its new Los Angeles office that will open in early 2022. The team includes private equity partners Howard Glazer and Brandon Howald, capital solutions and private credit partner Jennifer Harris, health care partner Torrey McClary and two health care counsel, Ranee Adipat and Leslie Thornton. The firm intends to further build its Los Angeles team through internal relocations and strategic lateral hires in Southern California.

