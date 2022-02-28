TDS and UScellular attending three upcoming investor conferences

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) are attending the following conferences.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Webcast on March 7, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET

LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO and Jane W. McCahon, TDS Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Webcast on March 7, 2022 at 3:25 ET

James W. Butman, TDS Telecom President and CEO, Douglas W. Chambers, UScellular Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Colleen Thompson, TDS Vice President-Corporate Relations, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on demand.

Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 14, 2022

Vicki L. Villacrez, TDS' Incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Jagher, UScellular Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Colleen Thompson, TDS Vice President-Corporate Relations, will attend. The companies will be holding a series of meetings on March 14, 2022.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

