ZEE5 Global surges ahead in the U.S. as the platform of choice for South Asians within just eight months of launch

~ New Content every Minute: 100+ hours of content added in every day ~

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From California to New York and Texas, ZEE5 Global has conquered the hearts of South Asians across the U.S. as their go-to destination for streaming all things that spell South Asian entertainment.

It's been barely eight months since ZEE5 launched in the U.S., and it has already surged ahead in the market driving strong revenue and engagement growth across the board. As the second-largest market for ZEE5 after India, the US is already the largest contributor to the platform's international subscription revenue and viewership. The platform has further been seeing a significant growth - 15% month on month, in its viewers and subscriptions. The U.S. drives over 40% of the platform's international subscriptions.

While Hindi continues to be the driver, the platform has seen double-digit growth in other language content, including Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, and Tamil across states. Telugu content has seen strong traction, especially in Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri and Texas. Bengali content on the other hand has done well in Kansas, Louisiana, Connecticut and New York.

"I'm very glad to see the strong response to ZEE5 in the U.S., especially within such a short span of time," said Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment. "The U.S. is a high priority market for us and material to our International Strategy, and this early momentum inspires much confidence as we plan for the days ahead."

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "As the only standalone destination for South Asian content in the U.S., ZEE5 Global has grown at an exponential rate in the last eight months and surpassed every milestone. By bringing in the biggest stories and stars from the region as well as ensuring new content every minute and as it releases in India, we will continue to delight our viewers here with the very latest content from back home in the language of their choice."

An Unparalleled Content Library with a Content Drop Every Minute:

As the only dedicated streaming platform in the U.S. for South Asian content, ZEE5 Global has content for all key South Asian language speaking communities. With 170,000 hours of content and 100+ hours of new content added daily, viewers will always find something new to watch.

The Biggest Blockbusters:

Home to the biggest blockbusters from Radhe, Bob Biswas, Antim: The Final Truth and Rashmi Rocket in Hindi to Bangarraju, Republic, Rang De (Telugu), Vilangu (Tamil), Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Kannada), Puaada (Punjabi), and more.

The Biggest Names:

Globally acclaimed actors like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, etc., and award-winning Directors like Subhash Ghai, RR Rajamouli and more.

The most prolific creator of Original content, the platform launched 51 shows and movies (including 11 originals) in Q3. In addition to its massive Indian content library, the platform also aggregates the largest collection of Pakistani shows and its latest Zindagi Originals for diaspora audiences, and a range of Bangladeshi Originals like Ladies and Gentlemen, Contract and more.

Unbelievable Pricing:

While a single film outing with family or friends can set you back $100 or more, ZEE5 has the ultimate entertainment pack for its U.S. audiences at an annual price of $49.99. At $6.99, a monthly subscription costs about the same as two cups of coffee.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

ZEE5 is the streaming platform launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL),

