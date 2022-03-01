American Jewish Committee Decries Russian Attack on Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) is horrified by Russia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Kyiv that today severely damaged the Babi Yar memorial. At this site, Nazi Germans murdered more than 100,000 people, primarily Jews, and for decades the Soviets refused to erect a proper memorial to honor the victims.

In October, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy helped unveil a powerful memorial. AJC CEO David Harris made a special video while visiting the new Babi Yar Memorial in Kyiv in January, on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. AJC stands with the Ukrainian people against Russia's aggression.

