BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences Cowen presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th from 12:50-1:30pm ET in Track 12

BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, Rod de Greef, President and COO, and Troy Wichterman, CFO, are scheduled to present at both the Cowen and KeyBanc Investor Conferences in March 2022. COWEN 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)

Track 12

Wednesday, March 9th

12:50-1:20pm ET

https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/42nd-annual-health-care-conference/ KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Forum

Fireside Chat

Wednesday, March 23rd

About BioLife Solutions BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor ® and HypoThermosolÒ biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR ® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo ® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter. Media & Investor Relations At the Company Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

twichterman@biolifesolutions.com Investors LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-attend-and-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301492598.html SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.