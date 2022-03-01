Cardenas Markets Expands On-Demand Grocery Delivery with Uber

ONTARIO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardenas Markets is pleased to announce it has expanded its partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to now offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery across all the company's 59 locations.

In addition to ordering authentic Hispanic dishes prepared daily by the company's famous Cocinas, customers can now conveniently shop for their everyday grocery staples and have them delivered, on-demand, directly to their door through Uber Eats.

"Our partnership with Uber Eats demonstrates Cardenas Markets' robust e-commerce expansion efforts," stated Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Cardenas Markets. "We are consistently looking for ways to make the Cardenas Markets shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for our customers," Salgado added.

"As we continue to expand our Grocery category throughout the US, it's essential we provide customers with variety and selection from a diverse range of merchants in their areas," said Oskar Hjertonsson, Head of Grocery at Uber. "We're happy to expand our partnership with Cardenas Markets to bring high-quality Hispanic dishes and everyday grocery essentials on-demand and right to our customer's doorsteps."

ABOUT CARDENAS MARKETS, LLC:

Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and now operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and 7 stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

