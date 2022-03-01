Cohere Health Leaders Selected to Speak at ViVE Conference

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health , a recognized leader in intelligent utilization management (UM) technology, announced that two of its senior leaders will speak at the inaugural ViVE conference March 6-9 in Miami Beach, FL. The company's executives will share their perspectives on how to use AI and machine learning to build patient-centered solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs. Founded in 2019, Cohere drives collaborative UM by aligning patients, physicians, and health plans on evidence-based care paths at the point of care.

The company's CEO, Siva Namasivayam, will join fellow healthcare startup CEOs at an innovation summit to discuss how a new generation of health technology is disrupting our accepted paradigms for population health. Namasivayam will explain how healthcare organizations can scale transformation and investments in digital health, offering real-world examples of Cohere's work to streamline UM through automated workflows, episode-based care paths, and AI-driven clinical recommendations.

In addition, Gina Kim, Cohere Health's Chief Product Officer, will speak at a panel discussion focused on the digital renaissance of revenue cycle management. Panelists will explore how technology, data, and re-engineered processes are helping to improve price transparency, reduce payment processing barriers, and deliver value to the healthcare consumer.

Population Health Technology 2.0

Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Panelists: Siva Namasivayam, Co-Founder and CEO, Cohere Health; Kevin Coloton , Founder and CEO, Curation Health; Ben Quirk , Chief Strategy Officer, CareMax/CareOptimize; Jia Jia Ye , Co-Founder and CEO, Springtide Child Development



Disruptive technology and tech-enabled services companies have developed platforms that empower clinicians with the insights needed to better understand the populations they manage. Some focus on technology alone, some on tech-enabled services, and some on delivering patient care for targeted populations.



The Revenue Cycle Management Matrix: Choose the Red Pill

Monday, March 7 , 3:00 p.m. ET

Panelists: Gina Kim, Chief Product Officer, Cohere Health; Jeb Dunkleberger , CEO, Sutter Health | Aetna; Jacob Shiff, Co-Founder and CEO, Anomaly; Tamara Ward , SVP of Insurance Business Operations, Oscar Health



Healthcare organizations are using EHRs and administrative systems as a springboard to build technical automation by way of AI, robotic process automation, and data sharing. Such innovations address repetitive workflows and improve communication between payers, providers, and patients.

The new ViVE conference seeks to merge the leadership of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives ( CHIME ) with the digital marketplace of HLTH . Industry leaders who are shaping tech-enabled healthcare and enabling digital health innovation will have the opportunity to network and attend educational sessions in the service of advancing healthcare. The four-day event is expected to draw C-Suite executives, digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, solution providers and government agencies. For more information, view the ViVE agenda .



About Cohere

Cohere Health drives collaborative utilization management (UM) by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient's entire care journey. By integrating these care paths into the prior authorization submission process, Cohere's digital UM platform reduces denial rates and medical expenses while improving patient outcomes. The company is a winner of the TripleTree iAward and has been named to both Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 and CB Insights' Digital Health 150 lists. Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners, Define Ventures, Deerfield, Polaris Partners, and Longitude Capital.

