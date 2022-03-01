E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies Acquires Worry Free Pool Service

TUCSON, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., the premier pool service and supply company in Arizona, announced today it has acquired the assets of Worry Free Pool Service, LLC. The transaction allows Worry Free to better service its customers with enhanced service and product offerings, technical support, and provides long term growth opportunities for its employees.

Worry Free's Founder, Roger Trott commented "What sets E-Konomy apart from other companies we spoke with, was their commitment to their customers and employees. We want our customers to expect the best and receive it".

Dapo Fadeyi, President of E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., said "we've looked at a number of acquisitions but this one made sense because of the Worry Free team, their focus on providing a high level of service to customers, and the cultural fit between the organizations".

Worry Free was founded in 2011 and provides pool care and maintenance to 200+ pools in the greater Tucson area.

Founded in 1961, E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., provides a full range of maintenance, renovation, and repair services for in-ground pools and hot tubs in Tucson and surrounding areas. The company carries an extensive inventory of pool and hot tub supplies, chemicals and parts at its two retail locations.

