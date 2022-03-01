FRALOCK HOLDINGS SECURES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH AEROSPACE & DEFENSE INDUSTRY LEADER

VALENCIA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fralock Holdings, LLC, (an Arsenal Capital Portfolio Company) a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered solutions for critical applications, today announced it has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract with a leading, U.S.-based Aerospace and Defense (A&D) company for the design, development and production of all-polyimide etched foil flexible cables approximately 18 meters long. Fralock's flat flexible cables are used for power distribution on the back side of the solar array for telecommunication satellites. Fralock's heritage-rich adhesiveless-all-polyimide technology provides the thinnest, full-folding construction available enabling extremely compact stowage of the solar array.

With over 50 years of product design and process knowledge, Fralock has been the top choice for some of the world's largest A&D companies seeking superior quality products for space-based solar technology in both commercial and civil space programs. Fralock is one of the few companies in the world that has the experience and expertise required to design and deliver the incredibly complex solutions for the A&D industry.

"Fralock has developed a process that ensures we meet the stringent requirements and certifications needed for this highly regulated industry," said Marc Haugen, CEO, Fralock. "This contract is a testament to the expertise of our engineers and our leadership position in the marketplace, as well as the confidence our customers have in us to develop highly effective technologies."

The cable was fabricated using Fralock's pioneered Adhesiveless Lamination Technology (ALT) that produces flex circuits and etched foil cables with extreme flexibility, durability, and low mass designed to operate in extreme environments.

About Fralock Holdings, LLC

Established in 1967, Fralock Holdings is a design, engineering and manufacturing company that develops high-performance solutions for Fortune 500 corporations in aerospace, defense, medical, life science, semiconductor technology and other high reliability markets. Its family of companies include Fralock, Career Technologies USA, Mapson Engineering, Oasis Materials, Oasis Precision, Stratemet, Ceramic Tech, Incorporated and Lenthor Engineering.

Headquartered in Valencia, California, Fralock Holdings employs over 660 associates in operations throughout California. Fralock is AS9100, ISO13485, ISO9001, FDA Registered, and ITAR compliant.

To learn more, visit: https://www.fralock.com/

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle–market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit https://www.arsenalcapital.com

