GENDER AFFIRMING CARE: ALLMED ASSEMBLES PHYSICIAN SPECIALIST REVIEW PANEL

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, today announced the availability of its newest expert review panel comprised of board-certified physician specialists with clinical experience in gender affirming care.

With expert guidance from AllMed, health care payers and health plans can be confident that their gender affirming medical care cases, across multiple specialties, align with the latest standards of care, recent evidence-based literature, regulations, and plan policy.

Providing essential clinical expertise across child, adolescent and adult psychiatry, primary care, endocrinology, plastic surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, the AllMed dedicated cohort of board-certified physician specialists efficiently delivers the high-quality reviews payers and health plans need, whenever they need it, for the benefit of their members.

"Assembling this gender affirming care review panel reflects our commitment to support evolving standards of medical care," said AllMed CEO and President Maridy McGinnis. "With our expertise, we can lighten our customers' burden and concern around crafting and applying appropriate plan policy to ensure optimal member care."

The AllMed cohort of board-certified specialists for gender affirming care delivers each review with a clear rationale supported by thorough documentation. Additionally, customers can leverage the reliable expertise and specialized experience for plan policy review and development services. Ensuring member care that is up to date with evolving standards of care and regulations.

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed works as an essential extension of their clients' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial, as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans.

