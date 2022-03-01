Hong Kong-based Crypto Billionaire Artist Allan Banford and #legend to launch NFTs on OpenSea

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto billionaire and NFT artist, Allan Banford , joins forces with #legend , Hong Kong's leading omnichannel pioneer to launch six hybrid NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in celebration of the magazine's 6th anniversary. The NFTs, which are six unique cover art of the #legend magazine, will be released on OpenSea , the world's largest NFT platform. This marks the first Hong Kong magazine to tap into the realm of digital art.

Through this NFT series' bright and contrasting colors, the collection aims to invoke joy and excitement for all during times of escalating tension and uncertainties. The owners of the NFTs will receive a signed copy of the magazine of the corresponding cover art by the artist. Each release reflects the creative, inquisitive, and daring spirit of both the artist and #legend .

As a Hong Kong resident, Allan Banford 's visionary career extends beyond the realm of fine arts as he was the first to initiate an art crypto sale of blockchain. His painting The Lonely Star sold in 2013 for 25,000 Bitcoin or the equivalent of nearly US$1.1 billion today. Banford 's vision is to develop the Artiverse, or 'art metaverse', which is a virtual art space where artists and creators can showcase their NFTs, live performances, and beyond. The launching of the project is an inaugural step to actualizing his vision.

"The #legend NFT covers are 100% mathematically perfect digital artworks from the art series Digitalism created by an algorithm I've developed that decodes characters or number combinations into 20 million-pixel colour sequences depicted on a rectangle or square format," Banford explains, "It's clear that art has evolved very quickly in the digital era, making this new alternative a new chapter that challenges creativity and motivates investment."

"We believe this first cover art collection sets a new standard for publishing," says Anne Lim, Co-founder and Publisher of #legend magazine. "We are excited to share #legend 's first-ever NFTs with Allan Banford in our 6th-anniversary issue."

For the first phase, sales for the six digital art pieces, priced at 1 ETH (Ethereum) per piece, launches on 1st of March, on Opensea . Visit https://bit.ly/AllanBanfordxlegend for a virtual tour. More NFT projects with #legend are coming soon in the next phase.

About Allan Banford

Allan Banford's art follows the concept of constant creative evolution, identifying the boundaries between consciousness and reality. His creations capture movements, emotions, portraits, and figures revealing an inseparable relationship between dimension and space. This conceptual approach produces unique multi-layered texturised artworks.

Banford's career as an artist has been a constant evolution, the transition from music to art was a crucial moment in his creative journey, leading to several solo exhibitions across America, South America, Europe and Asia and several awards including the World Citizen Artists Award with the artwork "Golden Peace", commemorating Nelson Mandela's anniversary.

Website: https://allanbanford.com/

About Legend Publishing (HK) Limited



#legend is a disruptive and innovative 360°-multimedia platform comprised of a monthly luxury lifestyle publication and game-changing digital offerings. As an omnichannel across the print and online space, #legend delivers compelling and thought-provoking content, events, and activations that inspire, influence and engage the new digital generation in Asia. #legend is published by Legend Publishing (HK) Limited, founded by Hong Kong media powerhouse Anne Lim-Chaplain and creative maverick Gordon Lam. They joined forces with business leaders Bruce Rockowitz and Steve Rockowitz to create Rock Media Group, the parent company of both Legend Publishing (HK) Limited and Legend Entertainment Group (HK) Limited.

