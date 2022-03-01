InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Accessory for Birthday Cakes (AVZ-2018)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mom and sister used to say they were 'A Happy Plenty Nine' when asked how old they were on their birthday. I thought there should be a fun cake decoration for people who don't want to have their actual age on a birthday cake," said an inventor, from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented the HAPPY PLENTY 9TH. My design makes a birthday celebration special and without displaying the person's age."

The patent-pending invention offers a novel alternative to displaying an individual's age on a birthday cake/pie. In doing so, it could enhance the appearance of a birthday cake. It also provides added entertainment and it could make a birthday celebration more enjoyable. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

